Hezbollah Will Respond to Saudi Resolutely regardless of the Results: Sheikh Qassem

Islam Times - Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem stressed that the Party will respond to Saudi in a resolute manner, saying: “If you return, we will return”.

Sheikh Qassem reiterated that Hezbollah is a resistance movement and KSA is a terrorist state, adding that the Resistance Party will never let any Saudi insult go unanswered.His eminence added that Hezbollah will respond to every Saudi offense regardless of the results.Locally, Sheikh Qassem indicated that Hezbollah will support all its allies, including the Free Patriotic Movement, in the upcoming parliamentary elections, and the Party’s relation with Amal Movement is strategic.