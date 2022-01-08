0
Saturday 8 January 2022 - 09:55

Israeli Settler Runs Over, Wounds Middle-Aged Palestinian Woman in Occupied West Bank

Story Code : 972525
Israeli Settler Runs Over, Wounds Middle-Aged Palestinian Woman in Occupied West Bank
The incident occurred in the al-Aqrabaniya town east of Nablus on Thursday, when an Israeli settler ran over 48-year-old Shafiqa Fayez Bisharat, the Palestinian Information Center quoted Ghassan Daghlas, who monitors Israeli settlement activities in the northern West Bank, as saying on Friday.

The wounded Palestinian woman was taken to hospital for due treatment, he added.

Daghlas also stressed in his statement that “the settler deliberately ran over a flock of sheep on the road and chased citizens”, warning against “this dangerous behavior against citizens by settlers and their vehicles.”

Earlier on Thursday, 25-year-old Palestinian man, Mustafa Yassin Filna, was martyred after an Israeli settler ran him over when the victim, from the village of Safa west of Ramallah, was on his way to work within the so-called Green Line, the report added.

There have been scores of “hit and run” incidents targeting Palestinians in different parts of the occupied West Bank, with most of them largely going uninvestigated by Israeli authorities. Some of such events have even resulted in fatalities.

Last month, 55-year-old Palestinian woman, Ghadeer Anis Masalma, lost her life after an Israeli settler ran over her at the entrance to the town of Sinjil, which lies northeast of Ramallah.

A Palestinian boy, identified as Abdul-Rahim al-Jabari, was also injured in September after an Israeli settler ran him over near the illegal Israeli settlement of Kiryat Arba.
Comment


Featured Stories
Legacy of Gen. Soleimani, Al-Muhandis Will Prevail: EU Lawmaker
Legacy of Gen. Soleimani, Al-Muhandis Will Prevail: EU Lawmaker
Senior Iraqi Leader Condemns Murder of PMU Fighter
Senior Iraqi Leader Condemns Murder of PMU Fighter's Family Members
8 January 2022
UAE Activist Subjected to Reprisal for Exposing Abuses in Prison: Rights Groups
UAE Activist Subjected to Reprisal for Exposing Abuses in Prison: Rights Groups
8 January 2022
Russia Hits Back at Blinken’s “History Lesson”
Russia Hits Back at Blinken’s “History Lesson”
8 January 2022
Qaani Vows ‘Fundamental’ Revenge for Suleimani’s Assassination, Says Iran Has ‘Own Style’
Qaani Vows ‘Fundamental’ Revenge for Suleimani’s Assassination, Says Iran Has ‘Own Style’
7 January 2022
Report: Ex-UK DM Told to ‘Burn’ Secret Iraq War Memo
Report: Ex-UK DM Told to ‘Burn’ Secret Iraq War Memo
7 January 2022
Polish Leader Admits Country Bought Powerful “Israeli” Spyware
Polish Leader Admits Country Bought Powerful “Israeli” Spyware
7 January 2022
China: US Should Control Spread of COVID-19 by Military Bases Abroad
China: US Should Control Spread of COVID-19 by Military Bases Abroad
7 January 2022
Iraqi Resistance Group To US: We Can Reach You Anywhere
Iraqi Resistance Group To US: We Can Reach You Anywhere
5 January 2022
China Slams Gen. Soleimani’s Assassination as Another US ‘War Crime’
China Slams Gen. Soleimani’s Assassination as Another US ‘War Crime’
5 January 2022
Millions in Afghanistan Staring at Death, Starvation Amid Harsh Winter, US Sanctions
Millions in Afghanistan Staring at Death, Starvation Amid Harsh Winter, US Sanctions
5 January 2022
North Korea Fires Suspected Ballistic Missile
North Korea Fires Suspected Ballistic Missile
5 January 2022
French Presidential Hopeful Says His Country Should Leave NATO, Partner with Russia
French Presidential Hopeful Says His Country Should Leave NATO, Partner with Russia
4 January 2022