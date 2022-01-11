0
Tuesday 11 January 2022 - 04:22

Israeli Settlers Raze Palestinian Land to Expand Illegal West Bank Settlement

The Palestinian official news agency WAFA cited Qasem Awwad, an official at the Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission, as saying that the settlers razed about 50 dunums of land located south of the city of Nablus on Monday in order to expand the nearby settlement of Yitzhar.

According to the report, the setters have recently set up a number of settler units in the razed area to pave the way for the seizure of more land owned by Palestinians from the town of Huwara and the villages of Burin and Asira al-Qibliya in Nablus Province.

Israeli bulldozers raze Palestinian land, demolish business in al-Quds

In the village of Isawiyya, northeast of East al-Quds, Israeli bulldozers razed land, and demolished a car wash on Monday.

WAFA reported that the razed land belonged to Fadi Alyan, a guard at al-Aqsa Mosque, whom Israel has had under detention since last year.

In 1967, and during the Six-Day Arab-Israeli War, Israel occupied East al-Quds, the West Bank and the Gaza Strip — territories the Palestinians want for a future state. It later had to withdraw from Gaza. Since then, more than 600,000 Israelis have been living in over 230 settlements that continue to grow in number to this day.

The United Nations Security Council has condemned Israel’s settlement activities in several resolutions. But it has only been for the record.
