Yemeni Resistance Downs Spy Drone Belonging to the UAE Air Force

Islam Times - The Yemeni Air Defenses shot down a Chinese-made Wing Loong II spy drone belonging to the UAE Air Force, Armed Forces Spokesman Brigadier General Yehya Saree announced on Tuesday morning.

The operation used a domestically-built surface-to-air missile, the Yemeni military spokesman added.

Saudi Arabia, backed by the United States and regional allies, launched the war on Yemen in March 2015, with the goal of bringing Hadi’s government back to power and crushing the popular Ansarullah resistance movement.

The war has left hundreds of thousands of Yemenis dead and displaced millions more. It has also destroyed Yemen’s infrastructure and spread famine and infectious diseases there.

Despite heavily-armed Saudi Arabia’s incessant bombardment of the impoverished country, the Yemeni armed forces and the Popular Committees have grown steadily in strength against the Saudi-led invaders and left Riyadh and its allies bogged down in the country.

The spy drone was shot down in the airspace of Ain Directorate in Yemen’s Shabwa Province while it was carrying out hostile acts.