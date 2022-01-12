China Urges US to Unfreeze Afghanistan’s Assets

Islam Times - China reiterated that the US must release Afghanistan’s over $9.5 billion now frozen in its banks.

The Chinese foreign ministry urged the United States to unfreeze Afghanistan's assets and lift unilateral sanctions on the country as soon as possible, CCTV reported.Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, acting Deputy Prime Minister of the Afghan Taliban's interim government, is reported saying that the recent rain and snow have aggravated the plight of Afghan people in need of food and clothing, and the economic sanctions imposed by the United States have made Afghanistan face serious challenges.When asked to comment on Baradar's remarks, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told a daily press briefing that the Chinese people sympathize with the difficulties the Afghan people are suffering.He said that although the US military has withdrawn from Afghanistan, the sequela caused by its occupation of Afghanistan for 20 years continues and is further aggravated."We urge the US side to deeply reflect on its mistakes, shoulder its due international responsibilities and lift its asset freeze and unilateral sanctions against Afghanistan as soon as possible," Wang said.The US side is also urged to take concrete actions to make up for the harm caused to the Afghan people, instead of sprinkling salt on the wounds of the Afghan people, according to Wang.