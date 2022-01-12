0
Wednesday 12 January 2022 - 10:49

US Permits Import of Myanmar Teak despite Purported Sanctions

Story Code : 973203
US Permits Import of Myanmar Teak despite Purported Sanctions
The US Treasury announced sanctions against Myanmar in April 2021, banning any importation from or business with the Myanmar Timber Enterprise (MTE) following a coup in the country last year.

However, US timber companies continued to import huge quantities of the valuable hardwood from Myanmar last year, according to the new report.

The report, released on Tuesday by advocacy group Justice for Myanmar, counted 82 timber shipments from Myanmar to the US between February and November 2021, “consistent” with previous years.

“The evidence shows that the sanctions have not stopped the flow of teak to the US, and therefore have not stopped the flow of funds from the timber trade to the illegal military junta,” said the report, which relied on shipping records from global trade database Panjiva.

US timber companies imported nearly 1,600 metric tons of teak from Myanmar, circumventing sanctions and channeling millions of dollars in revenue to the country’s junta, according to the group’s report.

The US placed sanctions on Myanmar following violent crackdowns on the pro-democracy movement in the country in the wake of the February 2021 coup.

The junta overthrew the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi on February 1 last year.

Since then, protesters have been demanding the restoration of civilian rule. Meanwhile, Suu Kyi and her associates remain in the custody of the junta.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ansarullah: Saudi-Led Coalition’s Use of Iraq War Footage ‘Ridiculous, Pathetic’
Ansarullah: Saudi-Led Coalition’s Use of Iraq War Footage ‘Ridiculous, Pathetic’
‘Israeli’ Military Source: Hezbollah Our Strongest Enemy, South Lebanon Our Most Difficult Front
‘Israeli’ Military Source: Hezbollah Our Strongest Enemy, South Lebanon Our Most Difficult Front
12 January 2022
North Korea Confirms New Hypersonic Missile Launch
North Korea Confirms New Hypersonic Missile Launch
12 January 2022
Bahrainis Protest Saudi Ruling Upholding Death Sentences against Young Detainees
Bahrainis Protest Saudi Ruling Upholding Death Sentences against Young Detainees
12 January 2022
Syria’s Exclusion from Arab League ‘Disgraceful’ for All Arabs, Senior Fatah Official Says
Syria’s Exclusion from Arab League ‘Disgraceful’ for All Arabs, Senior Fatah Official Says
11 January 2022
US Must Close Guantanamo Prison Down After 20 Years of Running ’Ugly’: UN Experts
US Must Close Guantanamo Prison Down After 20 Years of Running ’Ugly’: UN Experts
11 January 2022
IOF Cannot Engage in Infantry Battle with Hezbollah, Israelis’ Trust in Their Military Dramatically Sliding: Zionist Studies
IOF Cannot Engage in Infantry Battle with Hezbollah, Israelis’ Trust in Their Military Dramatically Sliding: Zionist Studies
11 January 2022
Iraqi Resistance Faction Chief: Expulsion of US from Region Is Least Obligation towards Soleimani & Al-Muhandis
Iraqi Resistance Faction Chief: Expulsion of US from Region Is Least Obligation towards Soleimani & Al-Muhandis
10 January 2022
Totally Defeated, Enemies Are Not Safe in any Territory, IRGC Chief Warns
Totally Defeated, Enemies Are Not Safe in any Territory, IRGC Chief Warns
10 January 2022
Rights Group Voices Concern Over “Enforced Disappearance” Under MBS in Saudi Arabia
Rights Group Voices Concern Over “Enforced Disappearance” Under MBS in Saudi Arabia
10 January 2022
Al-Quds Church Leader: Israeli Extremists Threaten Christian Presence in City
Al-Quds Church Leader: Israeli Extremists Threaten Christian Presence in City
10 January 2022
Moscow Says West Silent After Media Offices Raided by ‘Well-Prepared’ Thugs
Moscow Says West Silent After Media Offices Raided by ‘Well-Prepared’ Thugs
9 January 2022
Top Militant Cmdr. Killed as Yemeni Forces Launch Missile Strike on Saudi-led Forces in Shabwah
Top Militant Cmdr. Killed as Yemeni Forces Launch Missile Strike on Saudi-led Forces in Shabwah
9 January 2022