Hamas Urges International Action against ‘Israeli’ Aggression

Islam Times - Chief of Palestinian Hamas resistance movement’s political bureau Ismail Haniya called for concerted efforts by the Islamic, Arab and international communities to adopt decisive stances against the Zionist regime’s acts of aggression.

Haniya held a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian at Iran’s embassy in Doha on Tuesday, in which he appreciated the Islamic Republic’s support of the Palestinian people’s struggle against the Zionist regime’s continued aggression.He also called on the Muslim and Arab world’s mobilization, as well as the international community to adopt a decisive stance against the ‘Israeli’ regime’s violations.For his part, Amir Abdollahian outlined Iran’s principled policy on the issue of Palestine as a plight in the heart of the Islamic community which has been created by the child-killing Zionist regime with the support from the West, the Foreign Ministry’s website reported.He also condemned the brutal crimes of the Zionist occupiers against al-Quds, al-Aqsa Mosque, Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories as well as the regime’s aggression and atrocities against the Palestinian people and sanctities.Amir Abdollahian finally reaffirmed Iran’s support for the legitimate defense of the Palestinian people and resistance against the occupation of the Zionist regime.