0
Thursday 13 January 2022 - 03:13

Hamas Urges International Action against ‘Israeli’ Aggression

Story Code : 973305
Hamas Urges International Action against ‘Israeli’ Aggression
Haniya held a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian at Iran’s embassy in Doha on Tuesday, in which he appreciated the Islamic Republic’s support of the Palestinian people’s struggle against the Zionist regime’s continued aggression.

He also called on the Muslim and Arab world’s mobilization, as well as the international community to adopt a decisive stance against the ‘Israeli’ regime’s violations.

For his part, Amir Abdollahian outlined Iran’s principled policy on the issue of Palestine as a plight in the heart of the Islamic community which has been created by the child-killing Zionist regime with the support from the West, the Foreign Ministry’s website reported.

He also condemned the brutal crimes of the Zionist occupiers against al-Quds, al-Aqsa Mosque, Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories as well as the regime’s aggression and atrocities against the Palestinian people and sanctities.

Amir Abdollahian finally reaffirmed Iran’s support for the legitimate defense of the Palestinian people and resistance against the occupation of the Zionist regime.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ansarullah: Saudi-Led Coalition’s Use of Iraq War Footage ‘Ridiculous, Pathetic’
Ansarullah: Saudi-Led Coalition’s Use of Iraq War Footage ‘Ridiculous, Pathetic’
‘Israeli’ Military Source: Hezbollah Our Strongest Enemy, South Lebanon Our Most Difficult Front
‘Israeli’ Military Source: Hezbollah Our Strongest Enemy, South Lebanon Our Most Difficult Front
12 January 2022
North Korea Confirms New Hypersonic Missile Launch
North Korea Confirms New Hypersonic Missile Launch
12 January 2022
Bahrainis Protest Saudi Ruling Upholding Death Sentences against Young Detainees
Bahrainis Protest Saudi Ruling Upholding Death Sentences against Young Detainees
12 January 2022
Syria’s Exclusion from Arab League ‘Disgraceful’ for All Arabs, Senior Fatah Official Says
Syria’s Exclusion from Arab League ‘Disgraceful’ for All Arabs, Senior Fatah Official Says
11 January 2022
US Must Close Guantanamo Prison Down After 20 Years of Running ’Ugly’: UN Experts
US Must Close Guantanamo Prison Down After 20 Years of Running ’Ugly’: UN Experts
11 January 2022
IOF Cannot Engage in Infantry Battle with Hezbollah, Israelis’ Trust in Their Military Dramatically Sliding: Zionist Studies
IOF Cannot Engage in Infantry Battle with Hezbollah, Israelis’ Trust in Their Military Dramatically Sliding: Zionist Studies
11 January 2022
Iraqi Resistance Faction Chief: Expulsion of US from Region Is Least Obligation towards Soleimani & Al-Muhandis
Iraqi Resistance Faction Chief: Expulsion of US from Region Is Least Obligation towards Soleimani & Al-Muhandis
10 January 2022
Totally Defeated, Enemies Are Not Safe in any Territory, IRGC Chief Warns
Totally Defeated, Enemies Are Not Safe in any Territory, IRGC Chief Warns
10 January 2022
Rights Group Voices Concern Over “Enforced Disappearance” Under MBS in Saudi Arabia
Rights Group Voices Concern Over “Enforced Disappearance” Under MBS in Saudi Arabia
10 January 2022
Al-Quds Church Leader: Israeli Extremists Threaten Christian Presence in City
Al-Quds Church Leader: Israeli Extremists Threaten Christian Presence in City
10 January 2022
Moscow Says West Silent After Media Offices Raided by ‘Well-Prepared’ Thugs
Moscow Says West Silent After Media Offices Raided by ‘Well-Prepared’ Thugs
9 January 2022
Top Militant Cmdr. Killed as Yemeni Forces Launch Missile Strike on Saudi-led Forces in Shabwah
Top Militant Cmdr. Killed as Yemeni Forces Launch Missile Strike on Saudi-led Forces in Shabwah
9 January 2022