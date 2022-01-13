‘Israeli’ Soldier Kills Two Officers In Friendly-fire

Islam Times - Two Zionist officers were killed Wednesday night in what the military is calling a “serious” accident following a live-fire drill in the Jordan valley.

The two, company commanders in the ‘Israeli’ occupation military’s Oz Brigade’s Egoz Unit, had just finished the drill in the firing zone of the Nabi Musa base and were patrolling around it when they identified a suspicious figure. They initiated the procedure to arrest a suspicious person, including shooting in the air.They were then shot at by another ‘Israeli’ soldier who was nearby and misidentified the officers as possible infiltrators.According to the preliminary investigation, the soldier did not recognize the two men and opened fire.They were given emergency medical care on the ground and evacuated by helicopter to Hadassah Ein Kerem in occupied al-Quds where they were pronounced dead.The military said that “the officers were killed after a mistaken identification led to a friendly fire incident.”Zionist military Spokesperson Brig.-Gen. Ran Kohav called it a “serious incident” that had an “extremely difficult” ending.The Wednesday night accident came a week after two Air Force pilots were killed when their helicopter crashed into the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Haifa.