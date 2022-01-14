0
Friday 14 January 2022 - 03:45

Hezbollah Official: Whoever Targets the Resistance with a Word Has to Hear the Answer

Story Code : 973473
“For those interested in [Lebanon’s] ties with Saudi Arabia, we [announce that we] want Saudi Arabia to stop the policy of bullying nations”, Sayyed Safieddine, said on Wednesday, noting that Riyadh “blatantly interferes in our country and we ask it not to incite the Lebanese against each other.”

“Saudi Arabia is required to stop harming our country," Sayyed Safieddine added.

His Eminence also stressed that Saudi attempts to subjugate Lebanon are to no avail.

“I tell America, the West and Saudi Arabia that you have not known the nature of this Resistance, the strength of its people and faith so far.”

Sayyed Safieddine also said that the designation of Hezbollah as a “terrorist” group is an “aggression” that the group strongly rejects.

“We want the world to know that whoever targets the Resistance with a word has to hear the answer.”

Sayyed Safieddine made the remarks during a conference for Saudi opposition figures in memory of the late prominent Shia cleric Sheikh Nimr Baqir al-Nimr in southern suburbs of Beirut.

During the conference, His Eminence stressed the movement’s support for the opposition in the Arabian Peninsula, noting that “raising the voice does not mean interference in Saudi Arabia,” but it is rather an act of defending the oppressed.

Sheikh Nimr was executed in January 2016, which caused a global uproar against Saudi Arabia’s crackdown on minorities, especially the Shia Muslims that account for more than 20 percent of the kingdom's population.
