UAE Invites Pres. Raisi for an Official Visit to Abu Dhabi

Islam Times - In a meeting with Iran’s minister of culture and Islamic guidance, the UAE minister of international cooperation extended the official invitation for President Ebrahim Raisi to visit Abu Dhabi.

Mohammad Mehdi Esmaeili visited the UAE pavilion at the 2020 Expoand met and talked with the UAE minister of international cooperation, Reem Al Hashimi.The general manager of Expo 2020 also announced his readiness to travel to Iran to develop cultural relations and interactions between the two countries and hoped to travel to Iran soon to develop cultural exchanges between the two countries at the highest level.Dubai Expo is one of the largest world gatherings where the best of the world come together to build a better future. Young people will play an important role in this event and will have the opportunity to observe, learn and help shape creative ideas and can offer innovative solutions to create a more productive future in the Middle East and the world.