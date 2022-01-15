Wang Yi: China Opposes Illegal Unilateral Sanctions against Iran

Islam Times - Stating that the US bore primary responsibility for the ongoing difficulties with Iran, the Chinese foreign minister reaffirmed his country's opposition to unilateral sanctions imposed by the United States against Iran.

A summary of Friday's meeting between China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in the city of Wuxi, in Jiangsu province, was posted on China's foreign ministry website on Saturday, Reuters reported.During his visit, Amir-Abdollahian is set to announce the launch of a 25-year cooperation agreement between the Islamic Republic and Communist-ruled China.Wang, who is also State Councilor, said the US bore primary responsibility for the ongoing difficulties with Iran, having unilaterally withdrawn from a 2015 nuclear deal between the major powers and Iran.Wang said China would firmly support a resumption on negotiations on a nuclear pact.But he said China firmly opposes illegal unilateral sanctions against Iran.Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian visited China on Friday, Jan. 14 at the head of a high-ranking political and economic delegation at the official invitation of his Chinese counterpart.