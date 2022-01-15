0
Saturday 15 January 2022 - 21:10

Yemen to UNSC: Seized UAE-flagged Ship Was Carrying ‘Weapons’ Not Toys!

Story Code : 973832
Yemen to UNSC: Seized UAE-flagged Ship Was Carrying ‘Weapons’ Not Toys!
“The Rwabee was neither loaded with dates nor children's toys. It was rather carrying weapons destined for extremist groups who jeopardize the lives of ordinary citizens,” Hussein al-Azi, deputy foreign minister in Yemen’s National Salvation Government, said in a series of tweets published on his Twitter account.

On Friday, the 15-member Security Council “demanded the immediate release of the vessel and its crew and "underscored the necessity of ensuring the crew's safety and well-being.”

The Council highlighted "the importance of freedom of navigation in the Gulf of Aden and Red Sea" and urged "all parties to de-escalate the situation in Yemen," including by working with the UN's special envoy to return to the negotiating table.

Azi said the Rwabee belongs to a country involved in the devastating Saudi war on the Yemeni nation, highlighting that the vessel trespassed into Yemen's territorial waters in contravention of international law.

The senior Yemeni official emphasized that financial considerations have eclipsed the Security Council's statement, stating it actually has nothing to do with moral principles and maritime safety.

He expressed regret that the UN body is misleading the world public opinion, and is outrageously demonstrating solidarity with killer regimes and violators of international law.

“Even though Yemeni naval forces could rightfully target the hostile Rwabee ship, they opted not to do so. It is very important to respect Yemen’s sovereignty and not to violate its territorial waters,” Azi pointed out.

On January 3, the spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces said the country’s naval troops, backed by allied fighters from Popular Committees, had managed to seize a UAE-flagged vessel off the port of Hudaydah as it was carrying military equipment and engaging in hostile acts.

Brigadier General Yehya Saree stated that the Yemeni forces and their allies captured the vessel after it trespassed into Yemen’s territorial waters and was acting against the security and stability of the country.

Saree added that the ship was loaded with various munitions and was seized off the coast of Yemen’s strategic western province of Hudaydah.

Saudi Arabia, backed by the United States and regional allies, launched the war on Yemen in March 2015, with the goal of bringing the government of former Yemeni president Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi back to power and crushing the popular Ansarullah resistance movement.

The war has left hundreds of thousands of Yemenis dead and displaced millions more. It has also destroyed Yemen’s infrastructure and spread famine and infectious diseases there.

Despite heavily-armed Saudi Arabia’s incessant bombardment of the impoverished country, the Yemeni armed forces and the Popular Committees have grown steadily in strength against the Saudi-led invaders and left Riyadh and its allies bogged down in the country.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iraq’s Hezbollah Blames UK-, UAE-backed Gangs for Baghdad Attacks
Iraq’s Hezbollah Blames UK-, UAE-backed Gangs for Baghdad Attacks
Kremlin Dismisses ‘Unfounded’ US Reports Accusing Russia of Invading Ukraine
Kremlin Dismisses ‘Unfounded’ US Reports Accusing Russia of Invading Ukraine
15 January 2022
’Israeli’ Prosecutors Believe Bibi Will Sign Plea Deal, Perhaps Even Next Week
’Israeli’ Prosecutors Believe Bibi Will Sign Plea Deal, Perhaps Even Next Week
15 January 2022
US Government Clears Way for Spy Gear Sale to France
US Government Clears Way for Spy Gear Sale to France
15 January 2022
Ex-Pentagon Official Urges US to Prepare For War with Russia
Ex-Pentagon Official Urges US to Prepare For War with Russia
14 January 2022
Yemeni FM Welcomes Iran Peace Initiative, Says It Can Resolve Crisis
Yemeni FM Welcomes Iran Peace Initiative, Says It Can Resolve Crisis
14 January 2022
Several Rockets Fired at Baghdad
Several Rockets Fired at Baghdad's Green Zone, Two People Injured
14 January 2022
Jordan Hosts ‘Israeli’-Libyan Normalization Talks: Reports
Jordan Hosts ‘Israeli’-Libyan Normalization Talks: Reports
14 January 2022
North Korea Sanctioned by Biden for First Time After Missile Tests
North Korea Sanctioned by Biden for First Time After Missile Tests
13 January 2022
Explosion Reported in Southern Lebanon
Explosion Reported in Southern Lebanon
13 January 2022
Yemen: Saudi Attacks on Water Facilities in Sa’ada ‘War Crime’ amid Severe Shortages
Yemen: Saudi Attacks on Water Facilities in Sa’ada ‘War Crime’ amid Severe Shortages
13 January 2022
WH Focusing Blame on ‘Reckless’ Trump Ahead Of Iran Nuke Deal Decision
WH Focusing Blame on ‘Reckless’ Trump Ahead Of Iran Nuke Deal Decision
13 January 2022
Ansarullah: Saudi-Led Coalition’s Use of Iraq War Footage ‘Ridiculous, Pathetic’
Ansarullah: Saudi-Led Coalition’s Use of Iraq War Footage ‘Ridiculous, Pathetic’
12 January 2022