0
Saturday 15 January 2022 - 22:28

Russia: CSTO Arrived in Kazakhstan Under official Request, Unlike US in Iraq

Story Code : 973841
Russia: CSTO Arrived in Kazakhstan Under official Request, Unlike US in Iraq
"By the way, we see that you [Iraq] still have foreign forces on your territory. Here are some interesting parallels: when CSTO sent its peacekeeping forces under the request of the president of Kazakhstan, and the operation was still in its early stages, Washington demanded explanations why Kazakhstan invited CSTO forces, and that Russia must go away as soon as Kazakhstan says thank you. Kazakhstan said thank you, we are leaving, CSTO is leaving. And when will the Americans leave? Not only they were invited there, your parliament decided that it is time for them to go home. But, as you can see, everyone is equal besides the most equal one," the FM stated, TASS reported.

"I mention this so that we could see the picture when we analyze each particular situation, how our Western colleagues behave, what manners they display," Lavrov added.

In accordance with the January 6, 2022, CSTO Collective Security Council decision, CSTO Collective peacekeeping forces were sent to Kazakhstan for a limited period in order to stabilize and normalize the situation in the republic. The CSTO force included units from Russia, Belarus, Armenia, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan. Russian forces were tasked with defense of main strategic objects near Almaty.

On January 13, 2022, CSTO forces commenced their gradual withdrawal from Kazakhstan, which will take several days.

Protests erupted in several Kazakh cities on January 2, escalating into mass riots with ransacked buildings and attacks on police, military servicemen and government offices in many cities, mostly in Almaty. Thousands of people were injured, while the exact number of fatalities hasn’t been reported.

 
Related Stories
Russia Remains Open About Military Deployment to Cuba, Venezuela Amid Security Guarantee Impasse
Islam Times - Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Thursday that he will not confirm or deny anything ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Iraq’s Hezbollah Blames UK-, UAE-backed Gangs for Baghdad Attacks
Iraq’s Hezbollah Blames UK-, UAE-backed Gangs for Baghdad Attacks
Kremlin Dismisses ‘Unfounded’ US Reports Accusing Russia of Invading Ukraine
Kremlin Dismisses ‘Unfounded’ US Reports Accusing Russia of Invading Ukraine
15 January 2022
’Israeli’ Prosecutors Believe Bibi Will Sign Plea Deal, Perhaps Even Next Week
’Israeli’ Prosecutors Believe Bibi Will Sign Plea Deal, Perhaps Even Next Week
15 January 2022
US Government Clears Way for Spy Gear Sale to France
US Government Clears Way for Spy Gear Sale to France
15 January 2022
Ex-Pentagon Official Urges US to Prepare For War with Russia
Ex-Pentagon Official Urges US to Prepare For War with Russia
14 January 2022
Yemeni FM Welcomes Iran Peace Initiative, Says It Can Resolve Crisis
Yemeni FM Welcomes Iran Peace Initiative, Says It Can Resolve Crisis
14 January 2022
Several Rockets Fired at Baghdad
Several Rockets Fired at Baghdad's Green Zone, Two People Injured
14 January 2022
Jordan Hosts ‘Israeli’-Libyan Normalization Talks: Reports
Jordan Hosts ‘Israeli’-Libyan Normalization Talks: Reports
14 January 2022
North Korea Sanctioned by Biden for First Time After Missile Tests
North Korea Sanctioned by Biden for First Time After Missile Tests
13 January 2022
Explosion Reported in Southern Lebanon
Explosion Reported in Southern Lebanon
13 January 2022
Yemen: Saudi Attacks on Water Facilities in Sa’ada ‘War Crime’ amid Severe Shortages
Yemen: Saudi Attacks on Water Facilities in Sa’ada ‘War Crime’ amid Severe Shortages
13 January 2022
WH Focusing Blame on ‘Reckless’ Trump Ahead Of Iran Nuke Deal Decision
WH Focusing Blame on ‘Reckless’ Trump Ahead Of Iran Nuke Deal Decision
13 January 2022
Ansarullah: Saudi-Led Coalition’s Use of Iraq War Footage ‘Ridiculous, Pathetic’
Ansarullah: Saudi-Led Coalition’s Use of Iraq War Footage ‘Ridiculous, Pathetic’
12 January 2022