Saturday 15 January 2022 - 22:32

Landmine Blast in Syria Leaves Three Dead, Wounded

One child was killed and two others were injured when a landmine left by ISIS terrorists exploded in an area in the Syrian city of Deir ez-Zor on Saturday, SANA reported.

The director of Al-Assad Hospital said that one of the children, who was 15 years old, died before reaching the hospital, and the other child, who is 13 years old, was severely injured in the abdomen and eyes. The third 11-year-old child has superficial injuries due to shrapnel (caused by a mine explosion) in different parts of the body.

The ISIS terrorist group, while occupying parts of Syrian territory, had carried out numerous landmines in various areas of cities, villages, and agricultural lands, and every once in a while, a number of people were killed or wounded as a result of the explosion of these mines.
