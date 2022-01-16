Palestine Urges Swift Intl. Action to End Israel's Oppression in West Bank

Islam Times - Palestine's Envoy to the United Nations Riyad Mansour slammed Israel's continued acts of aggression against the Palestinian people in the occupied West Bank, urging the international community to take swift action to put an end to the regime's systematic attacks.

In separate letters to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, the Norwegian president of the Security Council, and President of the UN General Assembly Abdulla Shahid on Friday, the Palestinian envoy warned about the escalation of the Israeli regime's attacks, which included killings of unarmed Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and violations against the Palestinian prisoners, presstv reported.He said the Israeli regime continues to illegally and cruelly target all the Palestinian people of any age, making their lives an unbearable hell and causing enormous daily sufferings for them.He emphasized that the Israeli regime's investigations into the killings and attacks against the Palestinian people have no credibility and would never lead to an indictment or prosecution of the perpetrators.The Palestinian delegate called on the International Criminal Court to continue its mandate in Palestine to stop and confront war crimes committed by Israel against the Palestinians.Mansour said the Palestinian inmates in the Israeli regime's prisons are suffering from embarrassing conditions due to continued violations of their basic rights stipulated in international law and medical negligence.The Palestinian diplomat urged the international community to take action to put an end to the systematic violations of the Israeli regime against the Palestinian prisoners, including collective punishment, medical negligence and widespread and illegal practice of administrative detention.Violent raids by Israeli forces are a regular practice in the occupied West Bank, during which Palestinians are exposed to live fire, arrests, assaults and killings.An 80-year-old Palestinian man, Omar Abdel-Majid Asaad, died in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah on Wednesday after being arrested and beaten in handcuffs by Israeli forces.