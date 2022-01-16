Explosion in Kabul Leaves Several Dead, Injured

Islam Times - According to the media reports, a blast hit the capital of Afghanistan, leaving several dead and injured.

Eyewitnesses reported an explosion in Kabul that killed two children and injured many others, RIA Novosti reported.According to the eyewitnesses, the incident was caused by a roadside bomb that targeted a Taliban vehicle in the Bagrami District.Taliban officials have not yet commented on the incident, and no individual or group has claimed responsibility for the blast.Recently, Afghan media reported an explosion in the fourth security district of Kabul, the capital of the country.A car belonging to the Afghan police was also targeted in the center of Kabul last week.