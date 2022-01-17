0
Monday 17 January 2022 - 09:30

“Israelis” Oppose Netanyahu Plea Deal

Netanyahu is on trial for bribery, fraud and breach of trust.

He has claimed the charges against him were part of a political witch hunt with the purpose of removing him from power.

He had launched a personal attack against Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit and the prosecution after alleging the police was also part of the conspiracy against him.

According to a Kan poll, 49 percent of respondents believe that Netanyahu's cases should reach a decision in court, whereas only 28 percent believe it's right to reach a plea agreement.

The reported deal would only see bribery charges against Netanyahu being removed, however, he would be required to agree to a conviction including "moral turpitude."

This would eject him from public life for at least seven years, most likely ending his political career.

Other major media outlet polls showed 46% or 51 % opposition to the deal respectively.

Kan's poll has 42 percent of Likud supporters in favor of the plea bargain. Netanyahu is the current leader of the right-wing Likud party.

The majority of those questioned believe Netanyahu is guilty of at least some charges.
