5.3 Earthquake Leaves 26 Dead in Western Afghanistan

Islam Times - At least 26 people were killed after an earthquake hit western Afghanistan on Monday, an official said.

The victims died when roofs of their houses collapsed in Qadis district in the western province of Badghis, spokesman for the province Baz Mohammad Sarwary told AFP.The shallow quake was magnitude 5.3, according to the US Geological Survey."Five women and four children are among the 26 people killed in the earthquake," said Sarwary, adding that four more were injured.The quake also inflicted damage on the residents of Muqr district in the province but details including of casualties were still unavailable, he said.Afghanistan is already in the grip of a humanitarian disaster, worsened by the Taliban takeover of the country in August when Western countries froze international aid and access to assets held abroad.