0
Tuesday 18 January 2022 - 03:58

5.3 Earthquake Leaves 26 Dead in Western Afghanistan

Story Code : 974186
5.3 Earthquake Leaves 26 Dead in Western Afghanistan
The victims died when roofs of their houses collapsed in Qadis district in the western province of Badghis, spokesman for the province Baz Mohammad Sarwary told AFP.

The shallow quake was magnitude 5.3, according to the US Geological Survey.

"Five women and four children are among the 26 people killed in the earthquake," said Sarwary, adding that four more were injured.

The quake also inflicted damage on the residents of Muqr district in the province but details including of casualties were still unavailable, he said.

Afghanistan is already in the grip of a humanitarian disaster, worsened by the Taliban takeover of the country in August when Western countries froze international aid and access to assets held abroad.
Related Stories
5 People Stabbed in a Mosque in Afghanistan's Kandahar
Islam Times - Local media in Afghanistan have reported that an attacker has injured five people in a mosque in the Afghan city of Kandahar.
Comment


Featured Stories
Yemen Urges Dissolution, Replacement of Arab League over its ‘Shameful’ Stances
Yemen Urges Dissolution, Replacement of Arab League over its ‘Shameful’ Stances
Iran: Any Flying Object Can Be Tracked, Downed By Homegrown Radars
Iran: Any Flying Object Can Be Tracked, Downed By Homegrown Radars
17 January 2022
Sweden Deploys Tanks on Gotland amid Russia Tensions
Sweden Deploys Tanks on Gotland amid Russia Tensions
17 January 2022
US Nuclear Missile Sub Makes Rare Visit to Base Near Taiwan
US Nuclear Missile Sub Makes Rare Visit to Base Near Taiwan
17 January 2022
Yemeni Daily to UAE: Abu Dhabi’s Fragile Glass Towers ‘Easy to Reach’
Yemeni Daily to UAE: Abu Dhabi’s Fragile Glass Towers ‘Easy to Reach’
16 January 2022
Palestine Urges Swift Intl. Action to End Israel
Palestine Urges Swift Intl. Action to End Israel's Oppression in West Bank
16 January 2022
Rocket Attacks Reported on US Base in Syria
Rocket Attacks Reported on US Base in Syria's Deir Ez-Zor
16 January 2022
US Arrests Iranian National over Alleged Violation of Bans
US Arrests Iranian National over Alleged Violation of Bans
16 January 2022
Iraq’s Hezbollah Blames UK-, UAE-backed Gangs for Baghdad Attacks
Iraq’s Hezbollah Blames UK-, UAE-backed Gangs for Baghdad Attacks
15 January 2022
Kremlin Dismisses ‘Unfounded’ US Reports Accusing Russia of Invading Ukraine
Kremlin Dismisses ‘Unfounded’ US Reports Accusing Russia of Invading Ukraine
15 January 2022
’Israeli’ Prosecutors Believe Bibi Will Sign Plea Deal, Perhaps Even Next Week
’Israeli’ Prosecutors Believe Bibi Will Sign Plea Deal, Perhaps Even Next Week
15 January 2022
US Government Clears Way for Spy Gear Sale to France
US Government Clears Way for Spy Gear Sale to France
15 January 2022
Ex-Pentagon Official Urges US to Prepare For War with Russia
Ex-Pentagon Official Urges US to Prepare For War with Russia
14 January 2022