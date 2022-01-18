0
Tuesday 18 January 2022 - 04:51

Islamic Jihad Ready to Defend Bedouin Palestinians against Israeli Eviction Push

Story Code : 974192
Islamic Jihad Ready to Defend Bedouin Palestinians against Israeli Eviction Push
Tariq Izz al-Din, a spokesperson for Islamic Jihad's West Bank branch, made the remarks on Friday at a Gaza protest in solidarity with the Palestinian intifada (uprising) in Negev against the Zionist regime’s Judaization scheme.

“As long as the Palestinians are united and stand up against the occupying regime, all efforts by the Zionists to Judaize the Palestinian land will fail. In the course of the Operation al-Quds Sword, all Palestine stood up against Israel,” he added, referring to the operation launched by resistance groups in Gaza in May 2021 in retaliation for Israel’s bloody act of aggression.

“We will remain a single nation and land. The resistance is ready to defend Negev similar to the way that if defended its captives and inhabitants in Sheikh Jarrah. We will not take a neutral position and we will support the intifada of our countrymen in Negev.”

In addition to Gaza, a solidarity protest was held in the Arab-majority city of Umm al-Fahm on Friday.

"The issue of Naqab is the issue of every Palestinian facing the policies of occupation and apartheid. Naqab is not alone in this existential battle that he is facing," one of the participants told Wafa news agency.

Tensions grew in Negev on Monday after diggers and bulldozers of the so-called Jewish National Fund (JNF) razed some Bedouin farming lands as part of a controversial tree planting program.

On Friday night, Bedouin Palestinians in the Negev communities of Tel Sheva and Segev Shalom protested the Israeli eviction plot under the guise of a forestation work.

Israeli forces violently dispersed the protesters, who hurled rocks at a nearby police station, set off fireworks and burned tires.

At least one Palestinian was arrested during the clashes.

On Thursday, some 500 people took part in the Negev demonstration, but they were met with hundreds of Israeli forces who fired rubber-coated bullets, tear gas, stun grenades, as well as skunk water.

Tel Aviv launched the bombing campaign against Gaza on May 10, 2021 after Palestinians retaliated against violent raids on worshipers at the al-Aqsa Mosque and the regime’s plans to force a number of Palestinian families out of their homes at Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East al-Quds.

Apparently caught off guard by unprecedented rocket barrages from Gaza, Israel announced a unilateral ceasefire on May 21, which Palestinian resistance factions accepted with Egyptian mediation.

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, at least 260 Palestinians were killed in the Israeli offensive and 1948 others were wounded.

Izz al-Din condemned the international community's silence on recent Israeli crimes in Negev, saying that the regimes normalizing ties with Tel Aviv are partners in the regime’s push to displace Negev residents.
Comment


Featured Stories
Yemen Urges Dissolution, Replacement of Arab League over its ‘Shameful’ Stances
Yemen Urges Dissolution, Replacement of Arab League over its ‘Shameful’ Stances
Iran: Any Flying Object Can Be Tracked, Downed By Homegrown Radars
Iran: Any Flying Object Can Be Tracked, Downed By Homegrown Radars
17 January 2022
Sweden Deploys Tanks on Gotland amid Russia Tensions
Sweden Deploys Tanks on Gotland amid Russia Tensions
17 January 2022
US Nuclear Missile Sub Makes Rare Visit to Base Near Taiwan
US Nuclear Missile Sub Makes Rare Visit to Base Near Taiwan
17 January 2022
Yemeni Daily to UAE: Abu Dhabi’s Fragile Glass Towers ‘Easy to Reach’
Yemeni Daily to UAE: Abu Dhabi’s Fragile Glass Towers ‘Easy to Reach’
16 January 2022
Palestine Urges Swift Intl. Action to End Israel
Palestine Urges Swift Intl. Action to End Israel's Oppression in West Bank
16 January 2022
Rocket Attacks Reported on US Base in Syria
Rocket Attacks Reported on US Base in Syria's Deir Ez-Zor
16 January 2022
US Arrests Iranian National over Alleged Violation of Bans
US Arrests Iranian National over Alleged Violation of Bans
16 January 2022
Iraq’s Hezbollah Blames UK-, UAE-backed Gangs for Baghdad Attacks
Iraq’s Hezbollah Blames UK-, UAE-backed Gangs for Baghdad Attacks
15 January 2022
Kremlin Dismisses ‘Unfounded’ US Reports Accusing Russia of Invading Ukraine
Kremlin Dismisses ‘Unfounded’ US Reports Accusing Russia of Invading Ukraine
15 January 2022
’Israeli’ Prosecutors Believe Bibi Will Sign Plea Deal, Perhaps Even Next Week
’Israeli’ Prosecutors Believe Bibi Will Sign Plea Deal, Perhaps Even Next Week
15 January 2022
US Government Clears Way for Spy Gear Sale to France
US Government Clears Way for Spy Gear Sale to France
15 January 2022
Ex-Pentagon Official Urges US to Prepare For War with Russia
Ex-Pentagon Official Urges US to Prepare For War with Russia
14 January 2022