0
Tuesday 18 January 2022 - 22:25

Iran Ready to Share Advanced Military Tech with Neighbors, Friends: Cmdr

Story Code : 974380
Iran Ready to Share Advanced Military Tech with Neighbors, Friends: Cmdr
In a Tuesday meeting with foreign military attachés residing in Iran, Deputy Chief of the Iranian Army for Coordination Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari said the country had achieved self-sufficiency and scientific capabilities in the field of military power and manufacturing state-of-the-art weaponry.

“Besides progressive relations with various countries, Iran is engaged in military cooperation with some of them and is interested in sharing its advanced scientific and military technologies with other friendly and neighboring countries as well,” he added.

He said the neighboring countries, in turn, need to understand the nature of Iran’s power because “regional stability and security will be established based on mutual strength and interactions.”

Iran has made major breakthroughs in its defense sector and attained self-sufficiency in producing important military equipment and systems.

The Islamic Republic says its military might poses no threat to other countries, and that its defense doctrine is based on deterrence.

Sayyari also said Iran was facing problems in establishing ties with some of its neighbors since it has been under the “most oppressive and harsh” sanctions in the history of international relation.

“We believe, however, that these problems can be solved through interactions and dialog and there is no need for any help from foreign powers,” he added. “Deeper neighborly ties will bring greater economic benefits to the West Asia region.”

The Islamic Republic has always supported regional nations, has never violated their rights, and has recognized independence of all countries, Sayyari said.

The senior commander reiterated Iran’s friendly and brotherly policy towards its neighbors.

He said the Islamic Republic had never cast a covetous eye on any country and believed based on Islamic teachings that common interests and regional and collective security could be achieved without the presence of extra-regional states.
Related Stories
Iran Blacklists 51 US Officials, Cmdrs. for Involvement in Soleimani Assassination
Islam Times - Tehran has updated the list of American individuals it blacklisted for involvement in the US assassination of top Iranian counter-...
Comment


Featured Stories
Worried ’Israel’ Is Studying the Details of Ansarullah Op in UAE
Worried ’Israel’ Is Studying the Details of Ansarullah Op in UAE
China’s President Xi Warns Global Confrontation Could Lead to ‘Catastrophic Consequences’
China’s President Xi Warns Global Confrontation Could Lead to ‘Catastrophic Consequences’
18 January 2022
Mikdad: Turkish Occupation is the Biggest Danger in Northern Syria
Mikdad: Turkish Occupation is the Biggest Danger in Northern Syria
18 January 2022
Islamic Jihad Ready to Defend Bedouin Palestinians against Israeli Eviction Push
Islamic Jihad Ready to Defend Bedouin Palestinians against Israeli Eviction Push
18 January 2022
Yemen Urges Dissolution, Replacement of Arab League over its ‘Shameful’ Stances
Yemen Urges Dissolution, Replacement of Arab League over its ‘Shameful’ Stances
17 January 2022
Iran: Any Flying Object Can Be Tracked, Downed By Homegrown Radars
Iran: Any Flying Object Can Be Tracked, Downed By Homegrown Radars
17 January 2022
Sweden Deploys Tanks on Gotland amid Russia Tensions
Sweden Deploys Tanks on Gotland amid Russia Tensions
17 January 2022
US Nuclear Missile Sub Makes Rare Visit to Base Near Taiwan
US Nuclear Missile Sub Makes Rare Visit to Base Near Taiwan
17 January 2022
Yemeni Daily to UAE: Abu Dhabi’s Fragile Glass Towers ‘Easy to Reach’
Yemeni Daily to UAE: Abu Dhabi’s Fragile Glass Towers ‘Easy to Reach’
16 January 2022
Palestine Urges Swift Intl. Action to End Israel
Palestine Urges Swift Intl. Action to End Israel's Oppression in West Bank
16 January 2022
Rocket Attacks Reported on US Base in Syria
Rocket Attacks Reported on US Base in Syria's Deir Ez-Zor
16 January 2022
US Arrests Iranian National over Alleged Violation of Bans
US Arrests Iranian National over Alleged Violation of Bans
16 January 2022
Iraq’s Hezbollah Blames UK-, UAE-backed Gangs for Baghdad Attacks
Iraq’s Hezbollah Blames UK-, UAE-backed Gangs for Baghdad Attacks
15 January 2022