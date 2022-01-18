Iran Ready to Share Advanced Military Tech with Neighbors, Friends: Cmdr

Islam Times - A senior Iranian Army commander says the Islamic Republic stands ready to provide advanced scientific and military technologies to friendly and neighborly states.

In a Tuesday meeting with foreign military attachés residing in Iran, Deputy Chief of the Iranian Army for Coordination Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari said the country had achieved self-sufficiency and scientific capabilities in the field of military power and manufacturing state-of-the-art weaponry.“Besides progressive relations with various countries, Iran is engaged in military cooperation with some of them and is interested in sharing its advanced scientific and military technologies with other friendly and neighboring countries as well,” he added.He said the neighboring countries, in turn, need to understand the nature of Iran’s power because “regional stability and security will be established based on mutual strength and interactions.”Iran has made major breakthroughs in its defense sector and attained self-sufficiency in producing important military equipment and systems.The Islamic Republic says its military might poses no threat to other countries, and that its defense doctrine is based on deterrence.Sayyari also said Iran was facing problems in establishing ties with some of its neighbors since it has been under the “most oppressive and harsh” sanctions in the history of international relation.“We believe, however, that these problems can be solved through interactions and dialog and there is no need for any help from foreign powers,” he added. “Deeper neighborly ties will bring greater economic benefits to the West Asia region.”The Islamic Republic has always supported regional nations, has never violated their rights, and has recognized independence of all countries, Sayyari said.The senior commander reiterated Iran’s friendly and brotherly policy towards its neighbors.He said the Islamic Republic had never cast a covetous eye on any country and believed based on Islamic teachings that common interests and regional and collective security could be achieved without the presence of extra-regional states.