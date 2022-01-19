Taliban Premier Urges Muslim Nations to Recognize Its Government

Islam Times - The Taliban's prime minister called Wednesday on Muslim nations to be the first to officially recognize the government, France 24 reported.

No country has yet recognized the Taliban government, with nations watching to see how the group will rule this time around."I call on Muslim countries to take the lead and recognize us officially. Then I hope we will be able to develop quickly," Mohammad Hassan Akhund told a conference in Kabul to address the country's massive economic crisis."We do not want anyone's help. We don't want it for the officials," Akhund said, referring to diplomatic recognition."We want it for our public," he said, adding that the Taliban had fulfilled all necessary conditions by restoring peace and security.