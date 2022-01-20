UK Prime Minister Has No Plan for Country's Future: Blair

Islam Times - Former British Prime Minister accused the current Prime Minister of lacking a coherent blueprint for dealing with the major strategic challenges facing the UK.

In prepared remarks released before an online address to be delivered on Thursday, the Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair said that whether or not Prime Minister Boris Johnson survives the row over Downing Street, his biggest problem is the absence of a plan for the country’s future.He says changes resulting from Brexit, the technological revolution and the ambition to be carbon neutral in 25 years pose an unprecedented set of challenges that the government is ill-prepared to address.