0
Thursday 20 January 2022 - 09:09

UK Prime Minister Has No Plan for Country's Future: Blair

Story Code : 974650
UK Prime Minister Has No Plan for Country
In prepared remarks released before an online address to be delivered on Thursday, the Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair said that whether or not Prime Minister Boris Johnson survives the row over Downing Street, his biggest problem is the absence of a plan for the country’s future.

He says changes resulting from Brexit, the technological revolution and the ambition to be carbon neutral in 25 years pose an unprecedented set of challenges that the government is ill-prepared to address.
Related Stories
Petition to Rescind Ex-PM Tony Blair’s Knighthood Gets Some 700,000 Signatures
Islam Times - Some 700,000 people have signed a petition launched to strip former British Prime Minister Tony Blair of knighthood, an appointment ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Biden Threatens Putin with Sanctions ‘He’s Never Seen’ Before
Biden Threatens Putin with Sanctions ‘He’s Never Seen’ Before
State Media: N Korea May Resume Nuclear, Long-Range Missile Tests
State Media: N Korea May Resume Nuclear, Long-Range Missile Tests
20 January 2022
Maduro to Visit Damascus Soon, Ready to Contribute to Syria Reconstruction
Maduro to Visit Damascus Soon, Ready to Contribute to Syria Reconstruction
20 January 2022
Raisi in Moscow: No Hindrance in Way of Improvement of Iran-Russia Ties
Raisi in Moscow: No Hindrance in Way of Improvement of Iran-Russia Ties
20 January 2022
WSJ: Yemen Defense Forces Can Strike Targets Lying 1,600 KMs Away
WSJ: Yemen Defense Forces Can Strike Targets Lying 1,600 KMs Away
19 January 2022
Massive Explosion in Turkey Shuts Down Key Iraqi Oil Pipeline
Massive Explosion in Turkey Shuts Down Key Iraqi Oil Pipeline
19 January 2022
Syria
Syria 'Scene of Convergence of Coop. Between Iran, Russia'
19 January 2022
Herzog in Talks to Hold Visit to Turkey: Israeli Media
Herzog in Talks to Hold Visit to Turkey: Israeli Media
19 January 2022
Worried ’Israel’ Is Studying the Details of Ansarullah Op in UAE
Worried ’Israel’ Is Studying the Details of Ansarullah Op in UAE
18 January 2022
China’s President Xi Warns Global Confrontation Could Lead to ‘Catastrophic Consequences’
China’s President Xi Warns Global Confrontation Could Lead to ‘Catastrophic Consequences’
18 January 2022
Mikdad: Turkish Occupation is the Biggest Danger in Northern Syria
Mikdad: Turkish Occupation is the Biggest Danger in Northern Syria
18 January 2022
Islamic Jihad Ready to Defend Bedouin Palestinians against Israeli Eviction Push
Islamic Jihad Ready to Defend Bedouin Palestinians against Israeli Eviction Push
18 January 2022
Yemen Urges Dissolution, Replacement of Arab League over its ‘Shameful’ Stances
Yemen Urges Dissolution, Replacement of Arab League over its ‘Shameful’ Stances
17 January 2022