0
Friday 21 January 2022 - 21:23

China Blasts 'Hegemonic' US Missile Sanctions

Story Code : 974921
China Blasts
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian on Friday also accused Washington of hypocrisy for selling nuclear-capable cruise missiles.

The US State Department on Friday announced sanctions against three Chinese companies, accusing them of “missile technology proliferation.”

The companies are China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp First Academy, China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp Fourth Academy, and Poly Technologies Incorporated.

The sanctions, which apply to the companies and their subsidiaries, mean that those entities are barred from US markets and from obtaining technology that can be used to make weapons.

“This is a typical hegemonic action. China strongly deplores and firmly opposes it,” Lijian told reporters, according to The Associated Press.

“China urges the United States to immediately correct its mistakes, revoke the relevant sanctions and stop suppressing Chinese enterprises and smearing China,” he continued.

China accounted for 5.2 percent of the global share of major arms exports between 2016 and 2021, while in comparison, the US accounted for 37 percent of the global share, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said that China strictly controls is exports of missiles, adding “normal cooperation between China and relevant countries doesn’t violate any international law and doesn’t involve proliferation.”
Comment


Featured Stories
“Israel” Is Worried After the Abu Dhabi Strike: Our Facilities Are in the Crosshairs of the Yemeni Forces
“Israel” Is Worried After the Abu Dhabi Strike: Our Facilities Are in the Crosshairs of the Yemeni Forces
North Korea Warns ‘US Threats’ May Force Pyongyang to Resume Nuke, Long-Range Missile Tests
North Korea Warns ‘US Threats’ May Force Pyongyang to Resume Nuke, Long-Range Missile Tests
21 January 2022
Saudi Crimes Target Even Prisons, More than 140 Victims in Yemen’s Saada
Saudi Crimes Target Even Prisons, More than 140 Victims in Yemen’s Saada
21 January 2022
Germany Sells Zionist Entity Three Submarines
Germany Sells Zionist Entity Three Submarines
21 January 2022
Biden Threatens Putin with Sanctions ‘He’s Never Seen’ Before
Biden Threatens Putin with Sanctions ‘He’s Never Seen’ Before
20 January 2022
State Media: N Korea May Resume Nuclear, Long-Range Missile Tests
State Media: N Korea May Resume Nuclear, Long-Range Missile Tests
20 January 2022
Maduro to Visit Damascus Soon, Ready to Contribute to Syria Reconstruction
Maduro to Visit Damascus Soon, Ready to Contribute to Syria Reconstruction
20 January 2022
Raisi in Moscow: No Hindrance in Way of Improvement of Iran-Russia Ties
Raisi in Moscow: No Hindrance in Way of Improvement of Iran-Russia Ties
20 January 2022
WSJ: Yemen Defense Forces Can Strike Targets Lying 1,600 KMs Away
WSJ: Yemen Defense Forces Can Strike Targets Lying 1,600 KMs Away
19 January 2022
Massive Explosion in Turkey Shuts Down Key Iraqi Oil Pipeline
Massive Explosion in Turkey Shuts Down Key Iraqi Oil Pipeline
19 January 2022
Syria
Syria 'Scene of Convergence of Coop. Between Iran, Russia'
19 January 2022
Herzog in Talks to Hold Visit to Turkey: Israeli Media
Herzog in Talks to Hold Visit to Turkey: Israeli Media
19 January 2022
Worried ’Israel’ Is Studying the Details of Ansarullah Op in UAE
Worried ’Israel’ Is Studying the Details of Ansarullah Op in UAE
18 January 2022