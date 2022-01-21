0
Friday 21 January 2022 - 22:05

Hezbollah Condemns Horrible Massacre in Yemen, Slams Int’l Silence

In a statement, Hezbollah Media Relations Office described as “terrifying” the massacre which killed dozens and injured hundreds of Yemeni men, women and children early on Friday.

“This horrible massacre proves aggression power’s brutality as well as their lack of all humanitarian, moral and religious values,” Hezbollah said, noting that the strikes were aimed at covering up their failure in the battlefield.

The Lebanese Resistance movement condemned the international silence towards the ongoing massacres in Yemen, calling on free people across the world to stand by the oppressed people of Yemen and voice rejection to these crimes.

“We believe that our dear brothers in Yemen, who withstood all such sufferings throughout last years will triumph and defeat aggression powers,” the statement added.

“We offer our deepest condolences to our dear people and leadership in Yemen, as we ask Allah to have mercy on the martyrs and pray for a speedy recovery for those who are injured,” the statement concluded.
