0
Saturday 22 January 2022 - 10:35

US Carrier Heads to Surprise NATO Drills

Story Code : 975002
US Carrier Heads to Surprise NATO Drills
The 12-day exercise kicks off Monday and is supposed to “demonstrate NATO's ability to integrate the high-end maritime strike capabilities of an aircraft carrier strike group to support the deterrence and defense of the alliance,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters Friday.

Though the Truman and its strike group will be placed “under NATO operational control,” the overall command of the exercise will be in the hands of Vice Admiral Eugene H. Black III, who commands the US Navy’s 6th Fleet.

Kirby called Neptune Strike a “long-planned activity” that has been under consideration since 2020 and is not related to the current tensions with Russia. “The exercise itself is not designed against the kinds of scenarios that might happen with respect to Ukraine,” Kirby said, but is intended to test “a wide range of maritime capabilities that we want to make sure we continue to improve.”

According to Kirby, the US discussed with its NATO allies whether to move ahead with the exercise “given tensions right now,” but ultimately decided to do so.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg “welcomed” the Truman’s participation as “a strong sign of transatlantic unity,” adding that the alliance “will always do what is necessary to protect and defend all allies.”

“Neptune Strike” did not show up on NATO’s list of upcoming exercises, as of Friday afternoon. On Wednesday, the US mission to NATO said that the carrier was scheduled to take part in “Cold Response,” an exercise inside the Arctic Circle in early March.

Moscow has consistently rebutted claims made by Western media and senior officials, according to which Russia is allegedly planning to invade its neighbor any day now. The Kremlin has called the idea “fake news,” while the Russian military claimed that the US might be helping Kiev stage a false-flag operation that would justify a military operation in eastern Ukraine.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iraqi President: Effort to Revive Terrorism in Region Not to Be Underestimated
Iraqi President: Effort to Revive Terrorism in Region Not to Be Underestimated
Saudi Activists Slam MBS’ Projects For Displacing Jeddah Residents
Saudi Activists Slam MBS’ Projects For Displacing Jeddah Residents
22 January 2022
US Carrier Heads to Surprise NATO Drills
US Carrier Heads to Surprise NATO Drills
22 January 2022
“Israel” Is Worried After the Abu Dhabi Strike: Our Facilities Are in the Crosshairs of the Yemeni Forces
“Israel” Is Worried After the Abu Dhabi Strike: Our Facilities Are in the Crosshairs of the Yemeni Forces
21 January 2022
North Korea Warns ‘US Threats’ May Force Pyongyang to Resume Nuke, Long-Range Missile Tests
North Korea Warns ‘US Threats’ May Force Pyongyang to Resume Nuke, Long-Range Missile Tests
21 January 2022
Saudi Crimes Target Even Prisons, More than 140 Victims in Yemen’s Saada
Saudi Crimes Target Even Prisons, More than 140 Victims in Yemen’s Saada
21 January 2022
Germany Sells Zionist Entity Three Submarines
Germany Sells Zionist Entity Three Submarines
21 January 2022
Biden Threatens Putin with Sanctions ‘He’s Never Seen’ Before
Biden Threatens Putin with Sanctions ‘He’s Never Seen’ Before
20 January 2022
State Media: N Korea May Resume Nuclear, Long-Range Missile Tests
State Media: N Korea May Resume Nuclear, Long-Range Missile Tests
20 January 2022
Maduro to Visit Damascus Soon, Ready to Contribute to Syria Reconstruction
Maduro to Visit Damascus Soon, Ready to Contribute to Syria Reconstruction
20 January 2022
Raisi in Moscow: No Hindrance in Way of Improvement of Iran-Russia Ties
Raisi in Moscow: No Hindrance in Way of Improvement of Iran-Russia Ties
20 January 2022
WSJ: Yemen Defense Forces Can Strike Targets Lying 1,600 KMs Away
WSJ: Yemen Defense Forces Can Strike Targets Lying 1,600 KMs Away
19 January 2022
Massive Explosion in Turkey Shuts Down Key Iraqi Oil Pipeline
Massive Explosion in Turkey Shuts Down Key Iraqi Oil Pipeline
19 January 2022