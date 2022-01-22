0
Saturday 22 January 2022 - 12:30

UN Chief Warns of Worse Scenario than Cold War

Story Code : 975030
UN Chief Warns of Worse Scenario than Cold War
Guterres presented his priorities for 2022 to the UN General Assembly, where he raised five alarms about the current state of the world. At the press briefing following his presentation, he was asked whether the world is on the verge of "Cold War II."

Guterres said the world is not on the verge of Cold War II, but something worse, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Not on the verge (of Cold War II) , but we are witnessing a new form," he said. "I wouldn't call (it) cold war. I wouldn't call (it) hot war. I would call (it) probably a new form of tepid confrontation."

The Cold War had a certain number of rules. It was between two blocs that were structured. Each of the two blocs had its military alliance. There were clear rules and clear mechanisms of prevention of conflict, he said.

"There was a certain level of predictability in the way that Cold War existed. What we have now is much more chaotic, much less predictable. We have no instruments to deal with crisis. And so, indeed, we live in a dangerous situation," he warned.
Comment


Featured Stories
Human Rights Organizations: UN Is Helpless, Int’l Community Remains Silent towards Yemen
Human Rights Organizations: UN Is Helpless, Int’l Community Remains Silent towards Yemen
Iraqi President: Effort to Revive Terrorism in Region Not to Be Underestimated
Iraqi President: Effort to Revive Terrorism in Region Not to Be Underestimated
22 January 2022
Saudi Activists Slam MBS’ Projects For Displacing Jeddah Residents
Saudi Activists Slam MBS’ Projects For Displacing Jeddah Residents
22 January 2022
US Carrier Heads to Surprise NATO Drills
US Carrier Heads to Surprise NATO Drills
22 January 2022
“Israel” Is Worried After the Abu Dhabi Strike: Our Facilities Are in the Crosshairs of the Yemeni Forces
“Israel” Is Worried After the Abu Dhabi Strike: Our Facilities Are in the Crosshairs of the Yemeni Forces
21 January 2022
North Korea Warns ‘US Threats’ May Force Pyongyang to Resume Nuke, Long-Range Missile Tests
North Korea Warns ‘US Threats’ May Force Pyongyang to Resume Nuke, Long-Range Missile Tests
21 January 2022
Saudi Crimes Target Even Prisons, More than 140 Victims in Yemen’s Saada
Saudi Crimes Target Even Prisons, More than 140 Victims in Yemen’s Saada
21 January 2022
Germany Sells Zionist Entity Three Submarines
Germany Sells Zionist Entity Three Submarines
21 January 2022
Biden Threatens Putin with Sanctions ‘He’s Never Seen’ Before
Biden Threatens Putin with Sanctions ‘He’s Never Seen’ Before
20 January 2022
State Media: N Korea May Resume Nuclear, Long-Range Missile Tests
State Media: N Korea May Resume Nuclear, Long-Range Missile Tests
20 January 2022
Maduro to Visit Damascus Soon, Ready to Contribute to Syria Reconstruction
Maduro to Visit Damascus Soon, Ready to Contribute to Syria Reconstruction
20 January 2022
Raisi in Moscow: No Hindrance in Way of Improvement of Iran-Russia Ties
Raisi in Moscow: No Hindrance in Way of Improvement of Iran-Russia Ties
20 January 2022
WSJ: Yemen Defense Forces Can Strike Targets Lying 1,600 KMs Away
WSJ: Yemen Defense Forces Can Strike Targets Lying 1,600 KMs Away
19 January 2022