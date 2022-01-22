Human Rights Organizations: UN Is Helpless, Int’l Community Remains Silent towards Yemen

Islam Times - Human rights organizations blasted the war crimes and crimes against humanity being perpetrated against the Yemeni people, the latest of which was committed by the aggression at a prison in Saada.

During a press conference organized by the Yemeni Ministries of Health and Human Rights at the scene of the massacre, Saada Governor Muhammad Jaber Awad held the United States fully responsible for the atrocities being committed in Yemen.He further stated “It was the responsibility of the United Nations and international organizations to report on recent massacres and to carry out their responsibilities towards the wounded and the remains of the victims.”In parallel, the governor indicated that the inmates at the prison were the victims of the silence of the United Nations and international organizations.He further called on the Yemeni people to support the fronts and respond to the massacres of the aggression.For their part, civil society organizations in Yemen asserted that it is not the aggression’s first crime and that “it has been committing crimes for the past seven years.”The groups pointed out that the Red Cross went to the prison three days prior to the attack and that the United Nations passed on the coordinates of the prison to the Saudi-led military coalition so that the facility would not be targeted. The aggressors, however, did not care.The organizations condemned the war crimes and crimes against humanity against the Yemeni people, the latest of which was committed by the aggression in the prison. The groups pointed out that rescue operations are still underway as the search for survivors continues.The statement also denounced the silence of the international community and the inability of the United Nations and international organizations to form an independent investigation committee into these crimes.They called for action from the United Nations, not words, underscoring the need for ending these crimes.