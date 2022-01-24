0
Monday 24 January 2022 - 04:54

Palestinian Family Evicted from Sheikh Jarrah Home to Appeal to ICC

According to the London-based group International Centre of Justice for Palestinian Rights (ICJP), the ICC case is being prepared by the English law firm Bindmans.
 
A lawyer will reportedly speak with the Salihya family next week to finalize the appeal.
 
On Wednesday, Israeli occupation police evicted the Salihya family and destroyed their house in Sheikh Jarrah, arresting 18 Palestinian activists.
 
Hundreds of Palestinians in Sheikh Jarrah and Silwan have been facing forced eviction by occupation forces in East Al-Quds.
 
Sheikh Jarrah has been the scene of frequent crackdowns by Israeli police on Palestinians protesting the displacement of dozens of Palestinian families from their homes.
 
Since the Israeli regime occupied East al-Quds in the 1967 war, Israeli settler organizations have brazenly claimed ownership of land in Sheikh Jarrah and have filed multiple lawsuits to force Palestinians from the area.
 
Most of the international community considers Israeli settlement construction illegal under international law and an obstacle to the so-called two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
 
Nearly 700,000 Israelis live in illegal settlements built since the 1967 occupation of the Palestinian territories of the West Bank and East al-Quds.
