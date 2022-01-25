UK Labor Leader Calls Johnson National Distraction, Urges Him to Resign

Islam Times - Britain’s main opposition leader, Keir Starmer, urged Prime Minister Boris Johnson to resign after new revelations confirmed that a party was held for him in his office during the COVID-19 lockdown.

In a twitter post on Tuesday, Starmer blasted the premier as “national distraction,” saying millions of people were “struggling to pay the bills”, while Johnson and his government were “spending the whole time mopping up their own rule-breaking, sleaze and deceit.”In remarks cited by Skynews on Tuesday, Starmer said the country “cannot afford to go on with this chaotic, rudderless government.”“Any prime minister who misleads parliament should resign,” he stressed.He also shared his article on Twitter, published in Huffington Post, saying “people across the country are facing rising costs but Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak [Chancellor of the Exchequer] are nowhere to be seen.”People across the country are facing rising costs but Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak are nowhere to be seen.“At a time when the government should be leading the charge against the pressures people face, they are hopelessly distracted by scandal of their own making and Westminster parlor games,” the article reads.“But while the Tories spend their time insulting the British people’s intelligence with ridiculous denials and defenses of their behavior, Labour is coming up with serious plans for the serious problems facing the country.”The UK premier’s office has confirmed the rule-breaching party took place in his presence.Starmer’s remarks came in the wake of revelation that up to 30 people had gathered inside the PM’s residency in 10 Downing Street to celebrate his birthday in June 2020.Apart from his birthday party, there were several other Downing Street gatherings last year in the middle of strict lockdown in the country.