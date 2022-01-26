0
Wednesday 26 January 2022 - 10:16

Arab Coalition Pounds Yemen 50 Times as Sana'a Warns of Retaliation against Expo 2020

Story Code : 975674
According to Yemen's al-Masirah news network, the air raids began on Tuesday and lasted until early Wednesday.
 
The targeted areas were specified as the Jabal Habashi District in Yemen's extreme southwest Ta'izz Province, as well as the al-Thawrah, Sanhan, al-Sabahah, and al-Sab'ain Districts in Yemen's west-central province of Sana'a.
 
The Arab coalition warplanes also targeted the western provinces of Ma'rib, Shabwah, and al-Jawf 37 times over the same period of time.
 
Meanwhile with the United Arab Emirates' role in the deadly Saudi-led conflict still ongoing, a spokesman for Yemen's armed forces has warned that the UAE's popular Expo 2020 could be the next target in the wave of Yemeni retaliatory assaults against the Persian Gulf country.
 
Brigadier General Yahya Saree tweeted on Twitter on Tuesday, using the hashtag #expo as his only hashtag, "With us, you can suffer damages...we suggest you to change your destination."
 
Observers have widely interpreted the post as a warning message addressed to both Abu Dhabi and the foreign participants in the UAE-based event.
 
In an earlier post, he had likewise cautioned foreign investors against setting up businesses in the UAE given the most recent "atrocities of the Saudi-American-Emirati" coalition, which has been waging a war on Yemen since 2015.
 
Saudi Arabia led many of its partners, including the United Arab Emirates, in a 2015-present assault of Yemen, with complete US arms, logistical, and political support. The war has been attempting to restructure Yemen's government in favor of former Riyadh-friendly figures.
 
The military campaign has killed tens of thousands of Yemenis and turned the entire Yemen into the scene of the world's worst humanitarian crisis.
 
Over the previous week, the joint forces carried out two retaliatory operations dubbed "Yemen Storm 1" and "Yemen Storm 2," in which they struck targets deep within Dubai and Abu Dhabi.
