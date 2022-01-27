0
Thursday 27 January 2022 - 22:32

Final Stage of IRGC GF Combined, Security Exercise Kicks Off

Story Code : 975962
The final stage of the exercise, codenamed “Ya Fatemeh Al-Zahra [PBUH] began on the border area of Shahrokht, with the purpose of strengthening and improving the combat preparedness and defense readiness of the Ground Force units to deal with the possible threats and counter Takfiri and terrorist groups.

Another purpose is to transfer technical knowhow and experience to the IRGC’s new generation.

The seven-day military exercise will take place across an area of approximately 500 square kilometers, during which, drone, airborne, armored, artillery and ICT units as well as infantry and commando units along with electronic warfare units will practice the combined operations to counter potential terrorist threats.
