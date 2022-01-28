0
Friday 28 January 2022 - 00:43

Women Call on West to Unfreeze Afghanistan’s Assets in Protest outside US Embassy

Story Code : 975969
Women Call on West to Unfreeze Afghanistan’s Assets in Protest outside US Embassy
The women carried banners and chanted slogans, as they marched through the streets, France24 reported.

The US froze nearly €8 billion ($9 billion) assets when the Taliban seized control of Kabul in August.

Since the Taliban took over power of Afghanistan last year they have faced a humanitarian crisis.

Foreign aid representing about 80 percent of the country's budget stopped overnight and more than half of the population faces hunger this winter, according to the United Nations.

"The US should immediately release the money of Afghanistan," said Basri Deedar, a principal of a girls' school and an organizer of the rally.

Wednesday's demonstration was held the day after a Taliban delegation wrapped up a landmark visit to Norway, seeking aid to tackle the humanitarian crisis.
Comment


Featured Stories
Rights group Warns of Widespread Discriminations, Women
Rights group Warns of Widespread Discriminations, Women's Rights Violations in Bahrain
Behind Gulf’s “Bright Initiative” for Lebanon: Hezbollah the Main Target!
Behind Gulf’s “Bright Initiative” for Lebanon: Hezbollah the Main Target!
27 January 2022
‘Israeli’ Regime Enemy of Humanity: Raisi
‘Israeli’ Regime Enemy of Humanity: Raisi
27 January 2022
North Korea Fires Unidentified Projectile toward East Sea: South Korean Military
North Korea Fires Unidentified Projectile toward East Sea: South Korean Military
27 January 2022
Fears Grow for 850 Children Trapped in ISIS-Seized Prison in Syria
Fears Grow for 850 Children Trapped in ISIS-Seized Prison in Syria
26 January 2022
Lavrov: Washington Pushes Kiev to Direct Provocations against Russia
Lavrov: Washington Pushes Kiev to Direct Provocations against Russia
26 January 2022
US Approves $2.56 bln in Military Sales to Egypt
US Approves $2.56 bln in Military Sales to Egypt
26 January 2022
Arab Coalition Pounds Yemen 50 Times as Sana
Arab Coalition Pounds Yemen 50 Times as Sana'a Warns of Retaliation against Expo 2020
26 January 2022
Ansarullah Includes ’Israel’ in Its List of Targets
Ansarullah Includes ’Israel’ in Its List of Targets
25 January 2022
Vienna Talks, Ties with Moscow, Beijing Complementary in Ensuring Iran’s Interests: Shamkhani
Vienna Talks, Ties with Moscow, Beijing Complementary in Ensuring Iran’s Interests: Shamkhani
25 January 2022
Bibi Refuses to Accept “Israeli” AG’s “Moral Turpitude” Clause in Corruption Case Plea Deal
Bibi Refuses to Accept “Israeli” AG’s “Moral Turpitude” Clause in Corruption Case Plea Deal
25 January 2022
Maduro Mocks Failed US Bid to Impose its “Puppet” on Venezuela, Vows Justice
Maduro Mocks Failed US Bid to Impose its “Puppet” on Venezuela, Vows Justice
24 January 2022
Palestinian Family Evicted from Sheikh Jarrah Home to Appeal to ICC
Palestinian Family Evicted from Sheikh Jarrah Home to Appeal to ICC
24 January 2022