Women Call on West to Unfreeze Afghanistan’s Assets in Protest outside US Embassy

Islam Times - Afghan women gathered outside the US embassy in Kabul on Wednesday, to protest against the United States and call on the West to unfreeze the nation's assets.

The women carried banners and chanted slogans, as they marched through the streets, France24 reported.The US froze nearly €8 billion ($9 billion) assets when the Taliban seized control of Kabul in August.Since the Taliban took over power of Afghanistan last year they have faced a humanitarian crisis.Foreign aid representing about 80 percent of the country's budget stopped overnight and more than half of the population faces hunger this winter, according to the United Nations."The US should immediately release the money of Afghanistan," said Basri Deedar, a principal of a girls' school and an organizer of the rally.Wednesday's demonstration was held the day after a Taliban delegation wrapped up a landmark visit to Norway, seeking aid to tackle the humanitarian crisis.