0
Friday 28 January 2022 - 00:46

Ukraine Detains National Guard After Shooting Leaves 5 Dead

Story Code : 975970
Ukraine Detains National Guard After Shooting Leaves 5 Dead
The shooting took place in the city of Dnipro when a gunman opened fire with a Kalashnikov assault rifle and immediately fled the scene, the interior ministry said, AFP reported.

Four members of the national guard and a civilian woman were left dead. The shooting comes at a time of heightened alert in Ukraine over the conflict with separatists in the east of the country. 

The suspect "has been detained by police," Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky said on Facebook, after the serviceman was reported to have fled the scene in possession of a weapon.
Comment


Featured Stories
Rights group Warns of Widespread Discriminations, Women
Rights group Warns of Widespread Discriminations, Women's Rights Violations in Bahrain
Behind Gulf’s “Bright Initiative” for Lebanon: Hezbollah the Main Target!
Behind Gulf’s “Bright Initiative” for Lebanon: Hezbollah the Main Target!
27 January 2022
‘Israeli’ Regime Enemy of Humanity: Raisi
‘Israeli’ Regime Enemy of Humanity: Raisi
27 January 2022
North Korea Fires Unidentified Projectile toward East Sea: South Korean Military
North Korea Fires Unidentified Projectile toward East Sea: South Korean Military
27 January 2022
Fears Grow for 850 Children Trapped in ISIS-Seized Prison in Syria
Fears Grow for 850 Children Trapped in ISIS-Seized Prison in Syria
26 January 2022
Lavrov: Washington Pushes Kiev to Direct Provocations against Russia
Lavrov: Washington Pushes Kiev to Direct Provocations against Russia
26 January 2022
US Approves $2.56 bln in Military Sales to Egypt
US Approves $2.56 bln in Military Sales to Egypt
26 January 2022
Arab Coalition Pounds Yemen 50 Times as Sana
Arab Coalition Pounds Yemen 50 Times as Sana'a Warns of Retaliation against Expo 2020
26 January 2022
Ansarullah Includes ’Israel’ in Its List of Targets
Ansarullah Includes ’Israel’ in Its List of Targets
25 January 2022
Vienna Talks, Ties with Moscow, Beijing Complementary in Ensuring Iran’s Interests: Shamkhani
Vienna Talks, Ties with Moscow, Beijing Complementary in Ensuring Iran’s Interests: Shamkhani
25 January 2022
Bibi Refuses to Accept “Israeli” AG’s “Moral Turpitude” Clause in Corruption Case Plea Deal
Bibi Refuses to Accept “Israeli” AG’s “Moral Turpitude” Clause in Corruption Case Plea Deal
25 January 2022
Maduro Mocks Failed US Bid to Impose its “Puppet” on Venezuela, Vows Justice
Maduro Mocks Failed US Bid to Impose its “Puppet” on Venezuela, Vows Justice
24 January 2022
Palestinian Family Evicted from Sheikh Jarrah Home to Appeal to ICC
Palestinian Family Evicted from Sheikh Jarrah Home to Appeal to ICC
24 January 2022