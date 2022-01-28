Amnesty International: Saudi Coalition Commits Crimes in Yemen by American Weapons

Islam Times - In its latest report, Amnesty International stressed that the Saada prison massacre was carried out with American weapons after attacks by the invading Saudi coalition.

The Saudi coalition carried out large-scale airstrikes in northern Yemen, including Sanaa, over the past week, killing "dozens of civilians and destroying infrastructure and civil service centers."Last Friday's bombing of prison in Saada Governorate became one of the deadliest attacks by the Saudi coalition in Yemen, killing 91 people and injuring 236 others, according to the latest figures.On Thursday, Amnesty International released a report on the recent crimes of the Saudi-Emirati-American aggression coalition in Saada, Yemen.Amnesty International said in a report that the Saudi coalition used US-made guided bullets during an airstrike on Saada prison in northwestern Yemen.According to Amnesty International, these bullets are guided by laser beams and are made by the American company Raytheon.In September 2021, the US House of Representatives passed an article in its annual defense bill that called for an end to US support for coalition airstrikes in Yemen, but it was removed from the final bill before it could be passed.