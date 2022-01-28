0
Friday 28 January 2022 - 21:12

‘Israel’ Considers Ansarullah A Serious Threat after Targeting Emirati Depth

‘Israel’ Considers Ansarullah A Serious Threat after Targeting Emirati Depth
Yehezkeli was quoted as saying: “After Dubai and Saudi Arabia, the ‘Houthis’ will target us. This means that the threat is serious. The ‘Houthis’ represent the threat and they have missiles that are capable of striking Eilat.”

The ‘Israeli’ channel correspondent further claimed that “Ansarullah receive support from Iran, which arms them, and they additionally use the same methods applied in Gaza and by Hezbollah.”
