0
Friday 28 January 2022 - 21:54

Dozens of Palestinians Injured by Israeli Forces in West Bank

Story Code : 976097
Dozens of Palestinians Injured by Israeli Forces in West Bank
On Friday, Israeli forces suppressed a weekly anti-settlement rally in Kafr Qaddum, using rubber bullets and tear gas.

Palestine's WAFA news agency cited Murad Shteiwi, a media spokesman in the Qalqilya region, as saying that four Palestinians, including a child and a journalist, were hit by rubber bullets during the attack.

According to the report, tens of protesters also suffered breathing difficulties due to inhaling tear gas fired by the Israeli forces.

Also on Friday, dozens of Palestinians suffered breathing difficulties as Israeli troops fired tear gas during clashes on Sobeih Mountain in the town of Beita, south of Nablus.

Since May, Beita has seen intensified clashes between Israeli forces and Palestinians protesting against an illegal settlement outpost that has been established on Sobeih Mountain by settlers under the protection of Israeli forces.

To the east of Nablus, several injuries were also reported as Israeli forces attacked Palestinians taking part in a peaceful anti-settlement protest in the village of Beit Dajan on Friday.

Palestinian media outlets cited the Palestine Red Crescent ambulance service as saying that 15 Palestinians were hit by rubber bullets, including a volunteer with the Red Crescent, during the attack, adding that nine others suffered breathing difficulties due to the tear gas fired by Israeli troops.

Meanwhile, clashes erupted in the area of Bab a-Zawiyah in the center of al-Khalil on Friday as the Israeli forces stationed at a military checkpoint at the entrance of al-Shuhada Street fired rubber bullets, sound bombs, and tear gas at Palestinians.
Related Stories
Dozens of Palestinians Injured by Israeli Forces in West Bank
Islam Times - Dozens of Palestinian protestors were injured on Friday during clashes with Israeli soldiers in two cities in the West Bank, medics ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Russia: US, Kurdish Authorities Unable to Ensure Security in Northeastern Syria
Russia: US, Kurdish Authorities Unable to Ensure Security in Northeastern Syria
Bennett Accuses Netanyahu of Threatening Him
Bennett Accuses Netanyahu of Threatening Him
28 January 2022
Lavrov: Moscow Doesn’t Want War, But Won’t Allow to Ignore Its Interests
Lavrov: Moscow Doesn’t Want War, But Won’t Allow to Ignore Its Interests
28 January 2022
Six Rockets Hit Baghdad Airport Compound, Disused Civilian Plane Damaged
Six Rockets Hit Baghdad Airport Compound, Disused Civilian Plane Damaged
28 January 2022
Rights group Warns of Widespread Discriminations, Women
Rights group Warns of Widespread Discriminations, Women's Rights Violations in Bahrain
27 January 2022
Behind Gulf’s “Bright Initiative” for Lebanon: Hezbollah the Main Target!
Behind Gulf’s “Bright Initiative” for Lebanon: Hezbollah the Main Target!
27 January 2022
‘Israeli’ Regime Enemy of Humanity: Raisi
‘Israeli’ Regime Enemy of Humanity: Raisi
27 January 2022
North Korea Fires Unidentified Projectile toward East Sea: South Korean Military
North Korea Fires Unidentified Projectile toward East Sea: South Korean Military
27 January 2022
Fears Grow for 850 Children Trapped in ISIS-Seized Prison in Syria
Fears Grow for 850 Children Trapped in ISIS-Seized Prison in Syria
26 January 2022
Lavrov: Washington Pushes Kiev to Direct Provocations against Russia
Lavrov: Washington Pushes Kiev to Direct Provocations against Russia
26 January 2022
US Approves $2.56 bln in Military Sales to Egypt
US Approves $2.56 bln in Military Sales to Egypt
26 January 2022
Arab Coalition Pounds Yemen 50 Times as Sana
Arab Coalition Pounds Yemen 50 Times as Sana'a Warns of Retaliation against Expo 2020
26 January 2022
Ansarullah Includes ’Israel’ in Its List of Targets
Ansarullah Includes ’Israel’ in Its List of Targets
25 January 2022