Dozens of Palestinians Injured by Israeli Forces in West Bank

Islam Times - Israeli forces have injured dozens of Palestinians taking part in protests against the illegal Zionist settlements in several areas across the West Bank.

On Friday, Israeli forces suppressed a weekly anti-settlement rally in Kafr Qaddum, using rubber bullets and tear gas.Palestine's WAFA news agency cited Murad Shteiwi, a media spokesman in the Qalqilya region, as saying that four Palestinians, including a child and a journalist, were hit by rubber bullets during the attack.According to the report, tens of protesters also suffered breathing difficulties due to inhaling tear gas fired by the Israeli forces.Also on Friday, dozens of Palestinians suffered breathing difficulties as Israeli troops fired tear gas during clashes on Sobeih Mountain in the town of Beita, south of Nablus.Since May, Beita has seen intensified clashes between Israeli forces and Palestinians protesting against an illegal settlement outpost that has been established on Sobeih Mountain by settlers under the protection of Israeli forces.To the east of Nablus, several injuries were also reported as Israeli forces attacked Palestinians taking part in a peaceful anti-settlement protest in the village of Beit Dajan on Friday.Palestinian media outlets cited the Palestine Red Crescent ambulance service as saying that 15 Palestinians were hit by rubber bullets, including a volunteer with the Red Crescent, during the attack, adding that nine others suffered breathing difficulties due to the tear gas fired by Israeli troops.Meanwhile, clashes erupted in the area of Bab a-Zawiyah in the center of al-Khalil on Friday as the Israeli forces stationed at a military checkpoint at the entrance of al-Shuhada Street fired rubber bullets, sound bombs, and tear gas at Palestinians.