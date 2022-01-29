JCPOA Talks on Hiatus for A Few Days

Islam Times - The negotiators representing the remaining parties to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal are having a break in the Vienna talks on the revival of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and lifting of the sanctions on Tehran.

A source close to the Iranian team of negotiators said on Friday night that the parties involved in the Vienna talks would return to their capitals for a hiatus and will proceed with the meetings after a couple of days.“Considering the significance of the outstanding subjects and the necessity of adopting political decisions, it was agreed that the delegations return to the capitals for consultations,” the source said.Before the break in the eighth round of the Vienna talks, the top negotiators of Iran, Russia and China held a trilateral meeting in the Austrian capital.Diplomats participating in the talks have described the eighth round of talks as the most intensive one that has included many bilateral and multilateral meetings.In a post on his Twitter account on Friday, Deputy Secretary General of the European External Action Service for Political Affairs Enrique Mora said, “The 8th round of the #ViennaTalks #JCPOA , which started 27 December, so far the longest, takes a break. Participants will go back to capital for consultations and instructions to come back next week. Political decisions are needed now. Safe travels to all participants.”The eighth round of talks between Tehran and the remaining signatories to the 2015 Iran deal is focused on the removal of anti-Iran sanctions.Iran has already ruled out the possibility of direct talks with the US, saying it might reconsider that position only if a good agreement is within reach to restore the landmark deal.