Raisi: Iran’s Maximum Resistance Triumphed over US Maximum Pressure

Islam Times - Iran’s president and his cabinet members visited the mausoleum of Imam Khomeini Wednesday to reaffirm allegiance to the ideals of the late founder of the Islamic Republic during the Ten-Day Fajr (Dawn) celebrations marking the anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution’s victory.

Speaking at a commemorative ceremony in the shrine, south of Tehran, President Ebrahim Raisi reiterated his administration’s commitment to the path of the late Imam Khomeini.“Trusting in God and involving people were two important principles in the peaceful movement of the great Imam and the interpretation of the Islamic Republic of Iran to religious democracy is the expression of the fact that people are central to the Islamic system.”The Iranian President pointed out, “The Late Imam [Khomeini]’s view of the people was not a ceremonial and political view, but he believed in the presence, participation and power of the people.”Referring to the remarks of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution in the meeting with economic agents, he said, “When the Americans officially declare to the failure of their maximum pressure policy against Iran, this is a victory for our nation and it shows that the maximum resistance has triumphed over the maximum pressure.”The Islamic Republic of Iran’s emphasis on religious democracy signifies that people have the pivotal role in the Islamic government, Raisi added.Every year, Iranians mark anniversary of the Islamic Revolution from February 1 to 11, known as the Ten-Day Fajr ceremonies. On February 1, 1979, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini returned from exile and led a national uprising that toppled the Pahlavi regime on February 11 that year.