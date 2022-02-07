Palestinians Laud African Union Suspension of Debate on Israel Ties ‘Blow to Compromisers’

Islam Times - Palestinian resistance groups have praised the African Union (AU) for suspending a controversial debate on granting Israeli regime an observer status at the continental body, describing the move as a “blow” to some Arab states that had pinned high hopes on normalization of ties with the occupying regime.

Ahmad al-Mudallal, a senior official with the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement, said opposition to the inclusion of the Zionist regime in the African Union is what the 55-member bloc was expected to express during its summit in Ethiopia.“The step demonstrated once again that African nations are defending the Palestinian cause,” he said.On Sunday, the African Union unanimously suspended a debate on whether to withdraw Israel’s accreditation and decided to form a committee, which will include South Africa and Algeria, who opposed Israel’s accreditation, as well as Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, who supported it, to discuss the matter.“The Israel question has been suspended for now and instead there will be a committee set up to study the issue,” AFP quoted a diplomat as saying on the closing day of the AU’s annual summit in Addis Ababa.Mudallal expressed hope that African countries would support Palestinian people in their struggle and resistance against Israel by severing ties with the occupying regime.He added, “We expect the African Union to break off relations with the states that have normalized ties with Israel as the regime is seeking to infiltrate into the continent through such a ploy.”“The Israeli regime will plunder the wealth of the Dark Continent, will control its strategic waterways, and will provoke conflicts between African countries,” Mudallah asserted.Hazem Qassem, a spokesman for the Palestinian Hamas resistance movement, also welcomed the African Union’s decision.Qassem called on the AU Commission to adhere to the values and principles of the pan-African organization, which reject occupation and racial discrimination and defend Palestinians’ right to self-determination.Moreover, Secretary General of the Arab League Ahmed Aboul Gheit also backed the AU’s decision.An official source in the General Secretariat lauded the decision as a corrective step in line with the historical positions of the African Union and in support of the Palestinian cause.The Arab Parliament said the decision corrects the previous position of Moussa Faki Mahamat, the chairman of the AU Commission, who accepted Israel’s observer status in the bloc.“Israel will never be able to erode Africa’s support for the Palestinian cause and the legal rights of Palestinians,” the legislature pointed out.The legislative body of the Arab League praised the diplomatic efforts of African countries to remedy the situation in accordance with international law and UN resolutions.Back in July, Israel’s accreditation drew a sharp rebuke from powerful members of the AU, including South Africa and Algeria, which argued that it contradicted AU statements supporting the occupied Palestinian territories.At the time, the regime in Tel Aviv hailed the decision, with Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid saying, “This is a day of celebration for Israel-Africa relations.”South Africa and Algeria are leading efforts to cancel the decision at the AU.Pro-Palestine language is typically featured in statements delivered at the AU’s annual summits. Palestine already has observer status at the African Union.