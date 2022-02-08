0
Tuesday 8 February 2022 - 12:29

Daesh Seeking Infiltration into Iraq through US Support: Hezbollah Brigades

Story Code : 977876
Daesh Seeking Infiltration into Iraq through US Support: Hezbollah Brigades
“We have received information about Daesh terrorists’ intention to sneak into al-Karma district,” Jafar al-Husseini, the group’s military spokesman, said, adding that American occupation troops facilitate the movement of the extremists across the Iraqi–Syrian border.
 
Al-Husseini added that military units had been deployed in Karma over the potential security threats.
 
He further noted that the forces will prevent any security void in the area, and will counter any possible Daesh attack.
 
“We are currently working with security services to prevent Daesh from infiltrating into Iraq,” the spokesman noted.
 
The remarks came shortly after Iraqi media outlets reported that the Kataib Hezbollah resistance movement had dispatched armed convoys to Anbar province.
 
The Security Media Cell, affiliated with the Iraqi prime minister's office, said the PMU fighters are on their way to the border town of al-Qaim, which is located nearly 400 kilometers northwest of Baghdad.
 
PMU fighters played a major role in the liberation of Daesh-held areas to the south, northeast and north of the Iraqi capital Baghdad, ever since the terrorists launched an offensive in the country in June 2014.
 
Back in November 2016, the Iraqi parliament approved a law giving full legal status to the PMU fighters.
 
It recognized the PMU as part of the national armed forces, placed the forces under the command of the prime minister, and granted them the right to receive salaries and pensions like the regular army and police forces.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei: US Suffering Blows Now From Where It Never Even Imagined
Ayatollah Khamenei: US Suffering Blows Now From Where It Never Even Imagined
Daesh Seeking Infiltration into Iraq through US Support: Hezbollah Brigades
Daesh Seeking Infiltration into Iraq through US Support: Hezbollah Brigades
8 February 2022
Yemeni Military Takes Control of Strategic Region Eastern Harad
Yemeni Military Takes Control of Strategic Region Eastern Harad
8 February 2022
Afghans Protest Slow UN Resettlement Process in Indonesia
Afghans Protest Slow UN Resettlement Process in Indonesia
8 February 2022
Iran, Iraq to Hold New Meeting on Case of General Soleimani Assassination
Iran, Iraq to Hold New Meeting on Case of General Soleimani Assassination
7 February 2022
Macron in Moscow: Seeking A Historic Solution to Ukraine Crisis
Macron in Moscow: Seeking A Historic Solution to Ukraine Crisis
7 February 2022
Palestinians Laud African Union Suspension of Debate on Israel Ties ‘Blow to Compromisers’
Palestinians Laud African Union Suspension of Debate on Israel Ties ‘Blow to Compromisers’
7 February 2022
Over $100bn in Damage Inflicted on Syria’s Oil Sector by Decade-Long Crisis: Ministry
Over $100bn in Damage Inflicted on Syria’s Oil Sector by Decade-Long Crisis: Ministry
6 February 2022
UAE Plundering Yemeni Energy Resources through Gas Deal with France
UAE Plundering Yemeni Energy Resources through Gas Deal with France
6 February 2022
Iraq’s Kata’ib Hezbollah Urges Turkey to Withdraw Troops ‘before It’s Too Late’
Iraq’s Kata’ib Hezbollah Urges Turkey to Withdraw Troops ‘before It’s Too Late’
6 February 2022
US Troops Touch Down in Europe amid Rising Washington-Moscow Tensions
US Troops Touch Down in Europe amid Rising Washington-Moscow Tensions
6 February 2022
US Restores Sanctions Waiver to Countries Cooperating with Iran under JCPOA
US Restores Sanctions Waiver to Countries Cooperating with Iran under JCPOA
5 February 2022
DM: US Weapons Already on Ukrainian Shooting Range
DM: US Weapons Already on Ukrainian Shooting Range
5 February 2022