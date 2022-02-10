Libyan PM Survives Assassination Attempt: Source

Islam Times - Assailants struck Libyan Prime Minister's car with bullets early on Thursday but he escaped unharmed, a source close to him said.

The source said the incident happened as Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah was returning home, describing it as a clear assassination attempt, but the attackers fled and the incident has been referred for investigation, Reuters reported.If confirmed, an attempt to assassinate Dbeibah could aggravate the crisis over control of Libya after he said he will ignore a vote scheduled by the eastern-based Parliament later on Thursday to replace him.Armed forces have mobilised more fighters and equipment in the capital over recent weeks, raising fears the political crisis could trigger fighting.Libya has had little peace or stability since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising against Muammar Gaddafi, and it split in 2014 between warring factions in east and west.Dbeibah was installed in March as head of the U.N.-backed Government of National Unity (GNU) that was meant to unify the country's divided institutions and oversee the run-up to an election in December as part of a peace process.Rival factions have been jostling for position after the election process fell apart amid disputes over the rules, including over the legitimacy of Dbeibah's own candidacy for president after he pledged not to run.The parliament, which mostly backed eastern forces during the civil war, has declared the GNU invalid and will hold a vote on Thursday to name a new prime minister to form another government.Dbeibah said in a speech this week that he would only hand over power after an election and the U.N.'s Libya adviser and Western countries have said they continue to recognise the GNU.The parliament said this week that no elections would be held this year, after it and another political body amended the country's temporary constitution, dismaying the many Libyans who had registered to vote.The parliament's move to choose a new prime minister may lead to a return to the situation before Dbeibah's unity government was installed, with parallel administrations seeking to rule Libya from different cities.However, analysts say that may not immediately trigger a return to civil war.The Western powers, which have backed Libya since 2011 undera global political commitment known as 'Responsibility to Protect' (R2P), do not have a single, unified position. Although these countries consider the Tripoli government legal, they do not take special measures to support it.Countries like Turkey and Qatar support the Tripoli government because it is supported by the Muslim Brotherhood.Countries such as Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the UAE support the government in Tobruk in eastern Libya and General Khalifa Haftar, the Commander of the Libyan National Army (LNA), as they seek to establish a model for Libya's ruling as the one in Egypt under Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.The United Nations recognize the Tripoli government but call for interaction between the Tripoli government and the one based in Tobruk.The UN and Western powers had hoped that the election would intensify efforts to achieve peace and democracy in Libya, a strategically important country, a major oil producer and a transit point for migrants to Europe.The Electoral Commission had rejected the candidacy of Colonel Gaddafi's son, Saif al-Islam, but his lawyer said a court had overturned its decision.Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, the son of Muammar Gaddafi, and Khalifa Haftar, the Commander of the Libyan National Army (LNA), are two prominent candidates in the Libyan Presidential Election.