0
Monday 7 March 2022 - 07:17

Imran Khan hits out at West for treating Pakistanis like ‘slaves’

Story Code : 982504
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan shake hands during a meeting in Moscow, February 24, 2022
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan shake hands during a meeting in Moscow, February 24, 2022

At a rally on Sunday, Khan shot back at a March 1 letter from diplomats representing 22 missions, including countries in the European Union along with Japan, Switzerland, Canada, the UK, and Australia, which called on Pakistan to drop its neutrality and join them in condemning Moscow.

“What do you think of us? Are we your slaves... that whatever you say, we will do?” Khan said, before asking EU ambassadors whether they wrote “such a letter to India,” which also remains neutral.

Khan claimed that Pakistan had suffered for previously supporting NATO’s military action in Afghanistan and declared, “We are friends with Russia, and we are also friends with America; we are friends with China and with Europe; we are not in any camp.”

Pakistan, along with 34 other countries, abstained from voting on the UN resolution condemning Russian “aggression against Ukraine” last week. Pakistan’s neighbors India, Bangladesh, China, Iran, Sri Lanka, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Kazakhstan also abstained.

Khan met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin on February 24, the day Moscow launched its military operation in Ukraine, to discuss bilateral ties and regional issues.

Moscow maintains that the attack was launched with the purpose of “demilitarization” and “denazification” of Ukraine, and that it was the only possible option left to protect the people of eastern Ukraine following years of a grueling blockade that claimed thousands of lives. Kiev insists the invasion was unprovoked, saying it had no plans to retake the breakaway Donetsk and Lugansk republics by force.
Tagged
Pakistan Imran Khan
Comment


Featured Stories
Zionists
Zionists' Attack over Syria's Damascus Kills 2
The biohazard symbol is seen at a bacteriological laboratory at the Lvov Regional Laboratory Centre in Lvov, Ukraine, November 9, 2020
Russia Claims Ukraine Destroying Evidence of US-Funded Bioweapons Program
7 March 2022
Saudi Crown Prince Supports Imperialism, Zionism in Region: Official
Saudi Crown Prince Supports Imperialism, Zionism in Region: Official
7 March 2022
Putin Reveals Conditions for Offensive in Ukraine to Stop
Putin Reveals Conditions for Offensive in Ukraine to Stop
7 March 2022
Kharkov Institute of Physics and Technology
Russia accuses Ukraine of preparing a nuclear false flag
7 March 2022
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan shake hands during a meeting in Moscow, February 24, 2022
Imran Khan hits out at West for treating Pakistanis like ‘slaves’
7 March 2022
A MiG-29 aircraft exhibited in Warsaw, Poland, October 13, 2016
US gives NATO countries ‘green light’ to provide fighter jets to Ukraine
7 March 2022
The flags of Ukraine, the United States, and the District of Columbia fly together on Pennsylvania Avenue near the Capitol, March 5, 2022
US Draft Plans for Government-in-Exile, Guerrilla War in Ukraine
6 March 2022
Delegations of Ukraine and Russia arrive to attend peace in Belarus.
Ukraine-Russia Negotiator Killed
6 March 2022
North Korea Says It Conducted Second
North Korea Says It Conducted Second 'Important' Spy Satellite Test
6 March 2022
‘Israel’ Eyes Ukraine, Fears Vienna
‘Israel’ Eyes Ukraine, Fears Vienna
6 March 2022
US Supreme Court Rules in Favor of FBI in Muslim Surveillance Case
US Supreme Court Rules in Favor of FBI in Muslim Surveillance Case
5 March 2022
Washington Weighing Sanctions on India Over Buying Russian Weapons
Washington Weighing Sanctions on India Over Buying Russian Weapons
5 March 2022