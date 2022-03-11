0
Friday 11 March 2022 - 09:10

Iran Has Upper Hand against Enemy in Battlefield: IRGC Chief

Story Code : 983233
Iran Has Upper Hand against Enemy in Battlefield: IRGC Chief
Major General Salami made the remarks in a ceremony held on the occasion of auspicious birth anniversary of the third Shia Imam Hussein [AS], which marks the National Day of Guards, on Thursday during which he said that the Islamic Republic of Iran has become so powerful and strong on international stage which is ready to give a crushing response to the enemy in the battlefield.
 
“Resistance” is the only way to dignity and prosperity of Islamic Iran, he said, adding, “Today, we have a superior hand over enemies. Our glorious achievements are the result of following the sublime recommendations of leadership and unity, amity and empathy of the noble nation of Islamic Iran.”
 
Elsewhere in his remarks, Major General Salami pointed to the eight years of Scared Defense [the Iraqi-imposed war against Iran between 1980 and 1988] and said that epic-making of combatants during these years will go down in all-time history of the Islamic Revolution.
 
Today, the Islamic Republic of Iran is at the centerpiece of all dangers and threats of enemies, he said, adding, “Armed Forces of the country are strictly monitoring events taking place across the globe in a way that enemies of the country have left no stone unturned to undermine the image of country and have resorted to imposition of tough economic sanctions, military intimidation, psychological operation and intelligence warfare, etc.”
 
Relying upon the assistance of the God Almighty, all malicious plots and conspiracies of enemies have been foiled under the wise leadership of Islamic Revolution and unity and amity of people, the IRGC chief added.
 
 
Comment


Featured Stories
Putin Agrees on Sending Volunteers to Ukraine: Seized Western Weapons Must Be Transferred to DPR, LPR
Putin Agrees on Sending Volunteers to Ukraine: Seized Western Weapons Must Be Transferred to DPR, LPR
Daesh Appoints New Leader
Daesh Appoints New Leader
11 March 2022
Bahrainis Hold Rallies against Normalization, Zionist Army Chief’s Visit
Bahrainis Hold Rallies against Normalization, Zionist Army Chief’s Visit
11 March 2022
Fire Breaks Out At Saudi Oil Facility after Drone Targets Riyadh
Fire Breaks Out At Saudi Oil Facility after Drone Targets Riyadh
11 March 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei: Reducing Defensive Power to Please Enemies Totally Naive
Ayatollah Khamenei: Reducing Defensive Power to Please Enemies Totally Naive
10 March 2022
US-Funded Bio Labs in Ukraine Conducted Research into Bat Coronavirus: Russian MoD
US-Funded Bio Labs in Ukraine Conducted Research into Bat Coronavirus: Russian MoD
10 March 2022
UN War Crimes Panel Urges US to Investigate Airstrikes on Syria
UN War Crimes Panel Urges US to Investigate Airstrikes on Syria
10 March 2022
Palestinian Groups Condemn Israeli President’s Visit to Turkey
Palestinian Groups Condemn Israeli President’s Visit to Turkey
10 March 2022
Army recruits go through basic training in Winchester, England
UK soldiers go AWOL, possibly to fight in Ukraine
10 March 2022
Turkey warns of
Turkey warns of 'disastrous consequences' from Russia sanctions
10 March 2022
Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland testifies before a Senate Foreign Relation Committee hearing on Ukraine on March 08, 2022
US Comments on Ukrainian ‘Biolabs’
9 March 2022
US Remaining Silent on Israeli Atrocities against Palestinians, Massacres Taking Place in Yemen: Nasrallah
US Remaining Silent on Israeli Atrocities against Palestinians, Massacres Taking Place in Yemen: Nasrallah
9 March 2022
Saudi Arabia, UAE Leaders Not Returning Biden’s Calls, Disappointed With US: WSJ
Saudi Arabia, UAE Leaders Not Returning Biden’s Calls, Disappointed With US: WSJ
9 March 2022