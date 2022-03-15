Russia Says Talks on Restoring Iran Nuclear Deal Proceeding Without Artificial Delays

Islam Times - Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday that talks on restoring the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran’s nuclear program are proceeding normally, without artificial delays.

“A break was announced in talks on restoring the JCPOA on March 11. The delegations returned to their respective capitals for consultations. Work continues on certain aspects of a future agreement on restoring the nuclear deal, its text is being corrected with regard to issues remaining between the United States and Iran,” the Russian ministry said in a statement.“Some of the participants in the talks will also need to take political decisions on approving the final text of the agreement. The talks are proceeding normally, with no artificial delays to speak of,” the statement read.According to the Foreign Ministry, Russia believes that the path to effectively and fully resuming the implementation of the JCPOA lies through “restoring a balance between the nuclear and economic aspects of the deal, as well as between the relevant interests of all the parties.”