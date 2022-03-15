0
Tuesday 15 March 2022 - 03:42

Russia Says Talks on Restoring Iran Nuclear Deal Proceeding Without Artificial Delays

Story Code : 983854
Russia Says Talks on Restoring Iran Nuclear Deal Proceeding Without Artificial Delays
“A break was announced in talks on restoring the JCPOA on March 11. The delegations returned to their respective capitals for consultations. Work continues on certain aspects of a future agreement on restoring the nuclear deal, its text is being corrected with regard to issues remaining between the United States and Iran,” the Russian ministry said in a statement.

“Some of the participants in the talks will also need to take political decisions on approving the final text of the agreement. The talks are proceeding normally, with no artificial delays to speak of,” the statement read.

According to the Foreign Ministry, Russia believes that the path to effectively and fully resuming the implementation of the JCPOA lies through “restoring a balance between the nuclear and economic aspects of the deal, as well as between the relevant interests of all the parties.”
Comment


Featured Stories
Agreement on Settlement with Ukraine May Require UNSC Approval: Russian Diplomat
Agreement on Settlement with Ukraine May Require UNSC Approval: Russian Diplomat
Chinese Embassy Responds to Claims Moscow Asked for Military Assistance
Chinese Embassy Responds to Claims Moscow Asked for Military Assistance
14 March 2022
US Makes NATO Threat after Russia Strikes Base near Polish Border
US Makes NATO Threat after Russia Strikes Base near Polish Border
14 March 2022
IRGC Confirms Missile Attack on Zionist Center, Warns of Devastating Response to Evil Acts
IRGC Confirms Missile Attack on Zionist Center, Warns of Devastating Response to Evil Acts
14 March 2022
Iran has test fired its home-built surface-to-surface Fateh 110 missile.
Iran claims responsibility for missile attack
14 March 2022
A worker rides a bicycle in front of the reactor building of the Bushehr nuclear power plant, outside Bushehr, Iran, October 26, 2010
US will scrap Iran deal before agreeing with Russia on sanctions
14 March 2022
Soldiers raise the Chinese flag in Beijing, China, January 1, 2022.
China warns of ‘worst consequences’ over Taiwan
14 March 2022
Pressure on Putin begins ‘to have some effect,’ US senior official claims
Pressure on Putin begins ‘to have some effect,’ US senior official claims
14 March 2022
Blinken: US to Provide Ukraine Additional Military Aid Worth $200 Mln
Blinken: US to Provide Ukraine Additional Military Aid Worth $200 Mln
13 March 2022
US Base, Mossad Training Centers in Northern Iraq Targeted in Ballistic Missile Attack: Reports
US Base, Mossad Training Centers in Northern Iraq Targeted in Ballistic Missile Attack: Reports
13 March 2022
US Pays $13.1M to Protect 2 Leading Figures in Maximum Pressure Campaign against Iran
US Pays $13.1M to Protect 2 Leading Figures in Maximum Pressure Campaign against Iran
13 March 2022
Intelligence Forces Dismantle Spy Network Linked to Zionists
Intelligence Forces Dismantle Spy Network Linked to Zionists
13 March 2022
FILE PHOTO. European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.
Putin could expand military activities into a ‘NATO country,’ top EU diplomat claims
13 March 2022