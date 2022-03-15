0
Tuesday 15 March 2022 - 03:52

Israel Hit by ‘Largest Ever’ Cyberattack: Media

Story Code : 983859
Israel Hit by ‘Largest Ever’ Cyberattack: Media
The websites of Israel’s interior, health, justice, and welfare ministries, as well as the prime minister’s office, were taken offline on Monday in what a defense source claimed was the largest ever cyberattack against Israel. Authorities believe a state actor or large organization was responsible.

Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported the cyber strike, citing a “defense establishment source” who claimed it to be the worst ever to hit the Jewish state. The attack reportedly targeted sites using the ‘gov.il’ domain, which serves all Israeli government websites except defense-related ones.

The government database is one such site, and a potential target for cybercriminals.

Access to some of the affected sites was restored on Monday night, but Israel’s defense establishment and the National Cyber Directorate have declared a state of emergency while websites of strategic importance – such as those related to the country’s water and power infrastructure – can be checked for signs of compromise.

The official cited by Haaretz said that the government believes “a state actor or large organization carried out the attack,” but said that the executor could not yet be identified.

However, Israeli journalists have already speculated that Iran is to blame. Israel and Iran have for years traded cyberattacks, and Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) hacked CCTV cameras and employee databases at the ports of Haifa and Ashdod last month. 

Conflict between Tehran and Tel Aviv also went kinetic in recent days, with Israel killing two IRGC officers in an airstrike in Syria last week, and the IRGC responding with a ballistic missile strike against an alleged Israeli “strategic center” in Erbil, Iraq on Saturday.
Tagged
Cyberattack Israel
Comment


Featured Stories
Agreement on Settlement with Ukraine May Require UNSC Approval: Russian Diplomat
Agreement on Settlement with Ukraine May Require UNSC Approval: Russian Diplomat
Chinese Embassy Responds to Claims Moscow Asked for Military Assistance
Chinese Embassy Responds to Claims Moscow Asked for Military Assistance
14 March 2022
US Makes NATO Threat after Russia Strikes Base near Polish Border
US Makes NATO Threat after Russia Strikes Base near Polish Border
14 March 2022
IRGC Confirms Missile Attack on Zionist Center, Warns of Devastating Response to Evil Acts
IRGC Confirms Missile Attack on Zionist Center, Warns of Devastating Response to Evil Acts
14 March 2022
Iran has test fired its home-built surface-to-surface Fateh 110 missile.
Iran claims responsibility for missile attack
14 March 2022
A worker rides a bicycle in front of the reactor building of the Bushehr nuclear power plant, outside Bushehr, Iran, October 26, 2010
US will scrap Iran deal before agreeing with Russia on sanctions
14 March 2022
Soldiers raise the Chinese flag in Beijing, China, January 1, 2022.
China warns of ‘worst consequences’ over Taiwan
14 March 2022
Pressure on Putin begins ‘to have some effect,’ US senior official claims
Pressure on Putin begins ‘to have some effect,’ US senior official claims
14 March 2022
Blinken: US to Provide Ukraine Additional Military Aid Worth $200 Mln
Blinken: US to Provide Ukraine Additional Military Aid Worth $200 Mln
13 March 2022
US Base, Mossad Training Centers in Northern Iraq Targeted in Ballistic Missile Attack: Reports
US Base, Mossad Training Centers in Northern Iraq Targeted in Ballistic Missile Attack: Reports
13 March 2022
US Pays $13.1M to Protect 2 Leading Figures in Maximum Pressure Campaign against Iran
US Pays $13.1M to Protect 2 Leading Figures in Maximum Pressure Campaign against Iran
13 March 2022
Intelligence Forces Dismantle Spy Network Linked to Zionists
Intelligence Forces Dismantle Spy Network Linked to Zionists
13 March 2022
FILE PHOTO. European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.
Putin could expand military activities into a ‘NATO country,’ top EU diplomat claims
13 March 2022