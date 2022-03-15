0
Tuesday 15 March 2022 - 20:59

Cyber Warfare Frightens Tel Aviv: Infrastructure Is In Danger

Story Code : 984029
Cyber Warfare Frightens Tel Aviv: Infrastructure Is In Danger
In this respect, ‘Israeli’ media outlets reported that government websites have been subjected to a cyberattack on Monday evening that put them out of service. Among the damaged websites were the Interior Ministry, Health Ministry, ‘Justice’ Ministry, Welfare Ministry, and the Premiership office.

In wake of the wide-scale cyberattack against Zionist government websites, Minister of Communication Yoaz Hendel estimated the situation with the ministry’s emergencies. ‘Israeli’ media reported that the security establishment analyzed the situation to understand the extent of the attack and the damages it caused.

Relatively, a former ‘Israeli’ cyber official suggested that Iran might have initiated the cyberattack given the recent tension with the ‘Israeli’ entity. “We are heading to a period of escalation on the cyber level,” the official added.

Former Deputy General Director of the Zionist regime’s ‘national’ cyber directorate, Refael Franco said: “We can estimate that the issue is related to exchanging cyberattacks conducted by Iran on the background of the recent developments. In the past week, Black Shadow group carried out a wide-scale attack on the diamond stock market. We are heading to a period of escalation on the cyber level, while focusing on the attacks on the level of awareness and deleting data storehouses.”

In wake of the exceptional cyberattack on ‘Israeli’ government websites, the Zionist military entered the scene, involving its cyber ‘defense’ unit of the information technology and communication branch. A senior security source commented on the development: “The issue is related to a cyberattack that is the biggest the ‘Israeli’ infrastructure has been subject to.”

There are suspicions in the ‘Israeli’-occupied territories that Iranian hackers based in Iran sought to paralyze certain government sites and put them out of service.

In the same context, ‘Israeli’ Haaretz newspaper warned of underestimating Tehran’s threats as the “‘Israeli’ audience might wake up someday to a violent confrontation.”
