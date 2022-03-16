0
Wednesday 16 March 2022 - 06:48

Yemen Warns of Attacks on ‘Very Sensitive Targets’ in UAE over Attempts to Starve Civilians

Story Code : 984073
Referring to the siege on Yemen, Mohammed Ali al-Houthi told Lebanon’s al-Mayadeen television network on Monday that there are “deliberate” attempts to starve the Yemeni people, which “the United Nations is covering it up.”
 
But “We will not stay idly by”, he added.
 
His remarks come as UN agencies warned on Monday that Yemen’s dire hunger crisis is “teetering on the edge of outright catastrophe”.
 
The senior official further stressed that the Yemeni forces can allow the ships to dock at Hudaydah port, but “these issues are awaiting instructions from the leadership.”
 
He did not rule out that “Dubai and Abu Dhabi would be in the crosshairs of” the Yemeni retaliatory attacks.
 
“We have the ability to hit very sensitive targets,” he said, adding that any related decision depends on the assessment made by the leader of the Ansarullah resistance movement, the head of the Supreme Political Council, and Yemen’s Defense Ministry.
 
Al-Houthi also said that “the US is leading the aggression on Yemen.”
 
Elsewhere in his remarks, the official also stressed that “Israel must refrain from committing any harmful acts against the Yemeni people, otherwise very sensitive targets inside [the occupied territories] would be targeted.”
 
Earlier on Monday, Ansarullah Leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi said the economic war waged on Yemen aims to “torture the Yemeni people and raise the level of their suffering.”
