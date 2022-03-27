0
Sunday 27 March 2022 - 08:28

US Responsible for Ongoing Conflicts in West Asia, around World: Top Hezbollah Official

Story Code : 985898
US Responsible for Ongoing Conflicts in West Asia, around World: Top Hezbollah Official
“The US is behind the tragedies and instability in the region. Over the past eighty years, Washington has been creating conflicts, waging wars and backing terrorism worldwide,” Vice President of the Executive Council of Hezbollah Sheikh Ali Damoush said at a ceremony in the Lebanese capital city of Beirut on Saturday evening.

He also blamed the United States is for the Russo-Ukrainian crisis. American officials, Sheikh Damoush added, ignited the geopolitical conflict and worked recklessly to drag the Kiev government in it.

“Washington is responsible for the Ukraine conflict and all the repercussions it will have on the entire word,” the senior Hezbollah official pointed out.

Sheikh Damoush went on to denounce US sanctions and all other forms of pressure on Lebanon, stating that the measures have pushed the debt-ridden Arab country to the brink of economic collapse.

“It is Washington’s policy to support corrupt officials and pursue the interests of the occupying Israeli regime,” he said.

Since late 2019, Lebanon has been mired in a deep financial crisis that has caused the Lebanese pound to lose around 90 percent of its value to the US dollar and led its banking system to collapse, plunging the bulk of Lebanese into poverty.

The economic and financial crisis is mostly linked to the sanctions that the United States and its allies have imposed on Lebanon as well as foreign intervention in the Arab nation’s domestic affairs.

The top Hezbollah official added, “The US and its allies have long been meddling in Lebanon’s domestic affairs. Washington will intensify its pressure on Beirut within the next few weeks in a bid to back its proxies in the upcoming parliamentary elections and implement its scenarios.”

Sheikh Damoush underlined that the legislative polls will “defend the resistance front and will serve the Lebanese nation’s interests.”
Tagged
US Hezbollah
Comment


Featured Stories
Lavrov: West Is Waging “Total War” on Russia
Lavrov: West Is Waging “Total War” on Russia
Turkey
Turkey's Erdogan Holds Phone Talks with Ukrainian President
26 March 2022
Hunter Biden Did Fund Ukraine Biolabs, Emails Published By Media Suggest
Hunter Biden Did Fund Ukraine Biolabs, Emails Published By Media Suggest
26 March 2022
Saudi Aramco Oil Storage Site in Jeddah Hit in Yemeni Strikes
Saudi Aramco Oil Storage Site in Jeddah Hit in Yemeni Strikes
26 March 2022
‘The Unipolar World Has Come to an End,’ Ex-Pres. Medvedev Says
‘The Unipolar World Has Come to an End,’ Ex-Pres. Medvedev Says
25 March 2022
German Soldiers Wanted To Fight In Yemen’s War ‘Because Of Fortune Teller’
German Soldiers Wanted To Fight In Yemen’s War ‘Because Of Fortune Teller’
25 March 2022
‘Everyone Knows’ Who Is Most To Blame for Ukraine War: China
‘Everyone Knows’ Who Is Most To Blame for Ukraine War: China
25 March 2022
British PM Suggests Targeting Russia’s Gold Reserves
British PM Suggests Targeting Russia’s Gold Reserves
25 March 2022
AEOI Chief: Iran Sent “Clear Message” to “Israel” by Foiling Sabotage at Fordow
AEOI Chief: Iran Sent “Clear Message” to “Israel” by Foiling Sabotage at Fordow
24 March 2022
More Arms to Ukraine: Germany to Send 2000 Anti-Tank Weapons, UK to Supply 6000 Missiles
More Arms to Ukraine: Germany to Send 2000 Anti-Tank Weapons, UK to Supply 6000 Missiles
24 March 2022
West Ban on Russian Oil, Gas Would Hammer Global Markets: Moscow
West Ban on Russian Oil, Gas Would Hammer Global Markets: Moscow
24 March 2022
Taliban Closes Afghan Girls’ Schools Hours After Reopening
Taliban Closes Afghan Girls’ Schools Hours After Reopening
24 March 2022
Macron Holds Talks with Putin, Zelenskyy to Discuss Terms of Ceasefire
Macron Holds Talks with Putin, Zelenskyy to Discuss Terms of Ceasefire
23 March 2022