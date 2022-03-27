US Responsible for Ongoing Conflicts in West Asia, around World: Top Hezbollah Official

Islam Times - A high-ranking official from the Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement has held the United States primarily responsible for the creation and continuation of crises in West Asia region and around the world.

“The US is behind the tragedies and instability in the region. Over the past eighty years, Washington has been creating conflicts, waging wars and backing terrorism worldwide,” Vice President of the Executive Council of Hezbollah Sheikh Ali Damoush said at a ceremony in the Lebanese capital city of Beirut on Saturday evening.He also blamed the United States is for the Russo-Ukrainian crisis. American officials, Sheikh Damoush added, ignited the geopolitical conflict and worked recklessly to drag the Kiev government in it.“Washington is responsible for the Ukraine conflict and all the repercussions it will have on the entire word,” the senior Hezbollah official pointed out.Sheikh Damoush went on to denounce US sanctions and all other forms of pressure on Lebanon, stating that the measures have pushed the debt-ridden Arab country to the brink of economic collapse.“It is Washington’s policy to support corrupt officials and pursue the interests of the occupying Israeli regime,” he said.Since late 2019, Lebanon has been mired in a deep financial crisis that has caused the Lebanese pound to lose around 90 percent of its value to the US dollar and led its banking system to collapse, plunging the bulk of Lebanese into poverty.The economic and financial crisis is mostly linked to the sanctions that the United States and its allies have imposed on Lebanon as well as foreign intervention in the Arab nation’s domestic affairs.The top Hezbollah official added, “The US and its allies have long been meddling in Lebanon’s domestic affairs. Washington will intensify its pressure on Beirut within the next few weeks in a bid to back its proxies in the upcoming parliamentary elections and implement its scenarios.”Sheikh Damoush underlined that the legislative polls will “defend the resistance front and will serve the Lebanese nation’s interests.”