0
Sunday 27 March 2022 - 09:17

Top US Official: North Korea has ‘More in Store’ after Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Test

Story Code : 985902
Top US Official: North Korea has ‘More in Store’ after Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Test
“We see this as part of a pattern of testing and provocation from North Korea ... we think there is likely more in store,” White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters traveling onboard Air Force One with President Joe Biden on Friday.

His remarks came a day after North Korea conducted its first intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test in more than four years.

Thursday’s missile launch marked Pyongyang’s 12th missile test this year, and its first ICBM launch since late 2017 when it began a self-imposed moratorium on nuclear and long-range missile testing.

Sullivan noted the US had warned of a North Korean ICBM test by taking an “unusual step” of declassifying its intelligence.

The US earlier said North Korea’s two missile launches staged on February 27 and March 5 had involved a new ICBM system.

“In that statement, we warned that there would be more ICBM tests and that’s what happened here,” the White House official said.

The test is a clear sign North Korea has made “important qualitative progress” on its banned weapons programs, said US-based analyst Ankit Panda.

 "What's important about this ICBM is not how far it can go, but what it can potentially carry, which is multiple warheads," something North Korea has long coveted, he told AFP. 

"The North Koreans are on the cusp of significantly increasing the threat to the United States beyond the ICBM capability demonstrated in 2017."

Multiple warheads would help a North Korean missile evade US missile defense systems.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Thursday it detected the launch of an “unidentified projectile” from North Korea. Japan’s government also reported the launch and said it could be a ballistic missile.

The launch came after North Korea on March 16 fired a suspected missile that apparently exploded shortly after liftoff in the skies over Pyongyang, amid reports that the nuclear-armed state was preparing to test-fire its largest missile yet.
Tagged
North Korea
Comment


Featured Stories
Lavrov: West Is Waging “Total War” on Russia
Lavrov: West Is Waging “Total War” on Russia
Turkey
Turkey's Erdogan Holds Phone Talks with Ukrainian President
26 March 2022
Hunter Biden Did Fund Ukraine Biolabs, Emails Published By Media Suggest
Hunter Biden Did Fund Ukraine Biolabs, Emails Published By Media Suggest
26 March 2022
Saudi Aramco Oil Storage Site in Jeddah Hit in Yemeni Strikes
Saudi Aramco Oil Storage Site in Jeddah Hit in Yemeni Strikes
26 March 2022
‘The Unipolar World Has Come to an End,’ Ex-Pres. Medvedev Says
‘The Unipolar World Has Come to an End,’ Ex-Pres. Medvedev Says
25 March 2022
German Soldiers Wanted To Fight In Yemen’s War ‘Because Of Fortune Teller’
German Soldiers Wanted To Fight In Yemen’s War ‘Because Of Fortune Teller’
25 March 2022
‘Everyone Knows’ Who Is Most To Blame for Ukraine War: China
‘Everyone Knows’ Who Is Most To Blame for Ukraine War: China
25 March 2022
British PM Suggests Targeting Russia’s Gold Reserves
British PM Suggests Targeting Russia’s Gold Reserves
25 March 2022
AEOI Chief: Iran Sent “Clear Message” to “Israel” by Foiling Sabotage at Fordow
AEOI Chief: Iran Sent “Clear Message” to “Israel” by Foiling Sabotage at Fordow
24 March 2022
More Arms to Ukraine: Germany to Send 2000 Anti-Tank Weapons, UK to Supply 6000 Missiles
More Arms to Ukraine: Germany to Send 2000 Anti-Tank Weapons, UK to Supply 6000 Missiles
24 March 2022
West Ban on Russian Oil, Gas Would Hammer Global Markets: Moscow
West Ban on Russian Oil, Gas Would Hammer Global Markets: Moscow
24 March 2022
Taliban Closes Afghan Girls’ Schools Hours After Reopening
Taliban Closes Afghan Girls’ Schools Hours After Reopening
24 March 2022
Macron Holds Talks with Putin, Zelenskyy to Discuss Terms of Ceasefire
Macron Holds Talks with Putin, Zelenskyy to Discuss Terms of Ceasefire
23 March 2022