At Least Six Zionists Killed in Heroic Operation in Tel Aviv

Islam Times - In a possibly rising toll, at least six Zionist settlers were killed in a heroic act of resistance in “Bnei Brak,” eastern Tel Aviv, while many others sustained injuries, three of which are in critical conditions.

According to Zionist occupation police, the shooting took place in three separate locations in in “Bnei Brak” before which the fourth level of alertness was announced in the entire “Gush Dan” area, in central occupied Palestine.‘Israeli’ media described the operation as very dangerous, and even more dangerous than the operations of Khdeira and Bir Sabe’, confirming that the shooting took place in different areas.The ‘Israeli’ occupation media also warned of the possibility that other members might be intending to carry out additional operations.Hebrew media outlets added that what is special about the recent operations carried out by Palestinian resistance members is the usage of automatic weapons.Later reports by ‘Israeli’ media outlets suggested that the man behind the heroic operation in “Bnei Brak” is the liberated detainee Diaa Hamarsheh, 26.