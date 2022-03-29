0
Tuesday 29 March 2022 - 22:27

At Least Six Zionists Killed in Heroic Operation in Tel Aviv

Story Code : 986340
At Least Six Zionists Killed in Heroic Operation in Tel Aviv
According to Zionist occupation police, the shooting took place in three separate locations in in “Bnei Brak” before which the fourth level of alertness was announced in the entire “Gush Dan” area, in central occupied Palestine.

‘Israeli’ media described the operation as very dangerous, and even more dangerous than the operations of Khdeira and Bir Sabe’, confirming that the shooting took place in different areas.

The ‘Israeli’ occupation media also warned of the possibility that other members might be intending to carry out additional operations.

Hebrew media outlets added that what is special about the recent operations carried out by Palestinian resistance members is the usage of automatic weapons.

Later reports by ‘Israeli’ media outlets suggested that the man behind the heroic operation in “Bnei Brak” is the liberated detainee Diaa Hamarsheh, 26.
Tagged
Zionist Palestine
Comment


Featured Stories
“Israel’s” Military Attaché to Be Appointed Soon in Bahrain!
“Israel’s” Military Attaché to Be Appointed Soon in Bahrain!
Secretary of State nominee Antony Blinken
Blinken Calls Saudi FM Hours after Negev Summit
29 March 2022
UN Envoy: Sudan Could Face Economic, Security Collapse
UN Envoy: Sudan Could Face Economic, Security Collapse
29 March 2022
US President Joe Biden speaks about at the White House, March 28, 2022.
Biden Doubles Down on Putin Comments
29 March 2022
Pakistan PM Accuses US of Funding “Conspiracy” to Topple His Gov’t
Pakistan PM Accuses US of Funding “Conspiracy” to Topple His Gov’t
28 March 2022
Nearly 140 Arab Rights Groups Demand End to Saudi War, Siege on Yemen
Nearly 140 Arab Rights Groups Demand End to Saudi War, Siege on Yemen
28 March 2022
Kim Says North Korea Will Keep Developing
Kim Says North Korea Will Keep Developing 'Formidable Striking Capabilities'
28 March 2022
Russia Investigates Alleged Footage of Ukrainian Troops Torturing POWs
Russia Investigates Alleged Footage of Ukrainian Troops Torturing POWs
28 March 2022
Multiple Explosions Rock Lviv in Western Ukraine
Multiple Explosions Rock Lviv in Western Ukraine
27 March 2022
Russian Defense Ministry: Ukraine has Become Haven for Foreign Terrorists, Mercenaries
Russian Defense Ministry: Ukraine has Become Haven for Foreign Terrorists, Mercenaries
27 March 2022
Top US Official: North Korea has ‘More in Store’ after Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Test
Top US Official: North Korea has ‘More in Store’ after Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Test
27 March 2022
US Responsible for Ongoing Conflicts in West Asia, around World: Top Hezbollah Official
US Responsible for Ongoing Conflicts in West Asia, around World: Top Hezbollah Official
27 March 2022
Lavrov: West Is Waging “Total War” on Russia
Lavrov: West Is Waging “Total War” on Russia
26 March 2022